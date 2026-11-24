The Prodigy, Black Eyed Peas and Pet Shop Boys will headline Victorious Festival 2027 on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, the festival announced on Tuesday. The event runs over the August Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 August.

Victorious Festival 2027 at a glance

Question Answer Dates Friday 27 to Sunday 29 August 2027, the August Bank Holiday weekend Where Southsea Common and seafront, Portsmouth, overlooking the Solent Headliners The Prodigy (Friday), Black Eyed Peas (Saturday), Pet Shop Boys (Sunday) Special guests Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tinie Tempah and JLS, according to reports Weekend tickets Early bird, from £210.52 including booking fees Payment plan From £19.40 a month, plus a deposit and fees on the first payment Day tickets From £76, according to one listing On sale Now

Who is headlining on Friday 27 August?

The Prodigy. The electronic pioneers last headlined Victorious in 2018, a year before the death of their frontman, Keith Flint. Their Friday night set is expected to include Firestarter and Breathe.

Who is playing on Saturday 28 August?

Black Eyed Peas. will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo take over the Common Stage with hits such as I Gotta Feeling and Pump It, and newer material. The announcement did not come out of the blue: a teaser poster in Southsea's Castle Field last weekend hinted at "I Gotta Feeling".

According to one listing, the Saturday bill also includes The Human League, The Kooks, The Fratellis, Ocean Colour Scene, Natalie Imbruglia and Tinie Tempah.

Who is closing the festival on Sunday 29 August?

Pet Shop Boys. The duo bring their DREAMWORLD: The Greatest Hits Live show to Southsea for the first time. The festival describes them as the most successful duo in British music history, and they have 22 UK top 10 hits including West End Girls, Go West and Always On My Mind.

The same listing puts Blossoms, Declan McKenna, Embrace, Gene and the rapper Example on Sunday's bill, with special guests JLS. TV fashion consultant Gok Wan will play a DJ set.

Who else is on the Victorious Festival 2027 bill?

Also announced are Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Feeder, Deaf Havana, Artful Dodger, KT Tunstall and the sister duo Appleton. Jessie Ware will present Club Pearl. The reports reviewed do not say which day each of these acts plays.

How much are Victorious Festival 2027 tickets?

Early bird weekend tickets are from £210.52, including booking fees, with payment plans starting at £19.40 a month. Day tickets are from £76, according to one listing.

What else is happening on the south coast?

The announcement follows the unveiling last month of the first names for the 2027 Isle of Wight Festival, which takes place at Seaclose Park in Newport from 17 to 20 June.

What was Victorious Festival 2025?

For comparison, the 2025 festival, on 22 to 24 August, was announced with Kings of Leon, Queens of the Stone Age and Vampire Weekend as its headliners.