Highlights

Ramayana has earned approximately £139.5 million worldwide, putting it close to the £140 million mark.

The film collected around £2.93 million net in India on its third Sunday, up 28.8% from Saturday.

Overseas markets have contributed approximately £46.7 million to its global gross.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is closing in on £140 million at the worldwide box office after recording a strong third Sunday in theaters.

The film collected approximately £2.93 million net in India on November 22, marking a 28.8% increase from the previous day's earnings of around £2.28 million, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Its worldwide gross collections have now reached approximately £139.5 million, putting the adaptation of the ancient Indian epic within reach of the £140 million milestone.

Ramayana records a third-Sunday box office surge

The film's total net collections in India have reached approximately £77.7 million, while its domestic gross earnings stand at around £92.8 million.

The Hindi version continued to lead the collections, earning approximately £2.16 million net on Sunday. The Malayalam version contributed around £280,000, followed by Kannada at £206,000, Tamil at £198,000 and Telugu at £87,000.

The film has also maintained a strong presence in international markets, where it has generated approximately £46.7 million in gross collections.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash lead Ramayana's ensemble cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta.

The film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Its music has been composed by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and A R Rahman.