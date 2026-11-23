Highlights

Dr Shriram Nene describes wife Madhuri Dixit as a source of discipline and strength.

The couple’s shared values have shaped his outlook on health and well being.

His new book, 21 Days to Good Health, encourages simple and sustainable lifestyle changes.

Madhuri Dixit’s influence on husband Dr Shriram Nene extends beyond their family life, with him crediting the Bollywood actress for inspiring his approach to discipline, balance and well being. Speaking to Khaleej Times, Nene described Madhuri as a “beacon of discipline and strength”, highlighting the qualities he admires in his wife of 27 years.



The actress's grounded personality and commitment to maintaining balance have been an important part of their life. Their relationship has also been shaped by shared family values as they raise their two sons, Arin and Ryan.

How Madhuri shaped his outlook on health

Nene's latest book, 21 Days to Good Health: A Surgeon's Evidence Based Program to Reset Your Body, Calm Your Mind, and Add Years to Your Life, draws on his experiences and professional knowledge to encourage healthier living.



His approach focuses on five key areas in nutrition, movement, sleep, stress management and meaningful connections. His own transformation involved losing 21kg and adopting veganism. The book encourages readers to build sustainable habits rather than chase overnight results.

Madhuri's influence reflects the importance Nene places on discipline and consistency, qualities that extend into both his personal and professional life.



The couple have also explored filmmaking together, producing Marathi films under their banner RNM Moving Pictures. Through his book, Nene hopes to make better health more accessible, showing how small everyday decisions can lead to lasting changes.