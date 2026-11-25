The share of northern England exporters planning to enter India for the first time has climbed from less than 1 per cent to 10 per cent.

More than 200 businesses, universities and cultural organisations joined the Great North trade mission to India in October.

India has become one of the most frequently cited destinations for new market entry, alongside Japan, among northern businesses.

More businesses in northern England are looking to India as a potential export market, with one in 10 exporters now expecting to sell there for the first time in the final quarter of 2026. The sharp increase, from less than 1 per cent in the previous quarter, comes as the UK-India free trade agreement begins to create fresh opportunities for companies exploring international expansion.

The findings from the latest UK Trade Barometer, published by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, suggest that interest in India has picked up following a high-profile trade mission led by northern mayors in October.

The survey, which questions 2,000 businesses every quarter about recent performance and future expectations, found that India had become the joint-third most frequently cited destination for companies planning to enter a new overseas market. It was mentioned by 10 per cent of businesses, matching Japan, while the US led with 15 per cent and France followed at 12 per cent.

The figures point to a growing willingness among northern exporters to look beyond their established international markets. However, these are business expectations rather than confirmed export contracts, and the extent to which the interest translates into actual trade will become clearer in the coming months.

The timing is significant. The UK-India Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which came into force on July 15, is intended to reduce trade barriers and improve market access between the two countries. For British companies, lower tariffs on eligible goods could make Indian customers more accessible, while the agreement also provides a framework for closer commercial cooperation.

The latest business interest also follows the Great North's first joint mayoral trade mission to India, which brought together more than 200 businesses, universities and cultural organisations at the start of October. The delegation visited Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, seeking investment, export contracts, university partnerships and tourism opportunities.

UK Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the trade agreement was designed to help businesses across the country expand and attract new customers. He reportedly said the mayoral mission had strengthened Britain's relationship with India and could encourage more companies to explore the opportunities available.

What did the Great North trade mission achieve?

The delegation was led by North East Mayor Kim McGuinness, who also chairs the Great North initiative, alongside Greater Manchester Mayor Bev Craig, Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, York and North Yorkshire Mayor David Skaith, Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell and Cheshire and Warrington Combined Authority chair Louise Gittins.

The mission was designed to give northern businesses greater access to Indian companies, investors and institutions. Rather than focusing solely on exports, it also aimed to attract Indian investment, encourage tourism and establish links between universities and other organisations.

According to the latest figures released by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the mission was associated with more than 750 jobs and 80 apprenticeships, alongside the opening of two northern university campuses in India and a new tourism partnership.

The University of Liverpool's Bengaluru campus was among the developments, while the Liverpool City Region also signed a joint declaration of intent with Bengaluru to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment and economic growth.

For northern businesses, the opportunity is not limited to selling products. The region has established strengths in advanced manufacturing, technology, education, healthcare and textiles, all areas where partnerships with Indian businesses and institutions could develop.

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin pointed to the region's longstanding links with India, particularly in textiles and technology. She reportedly said taking businesses to India had helped support investment, partnerships and employment opportunities.

Kim McGuinness also said the aim was to open doors for businesses, attract investment and create jobs across northern communities. The latest survey figures suggest that more companies are now considering India as part of their expansion plans.

Is India becoming a bigger export opportunity for northern England?

India's appeal comes at a time when British businesses are looking for new markets and ways to diversify their international sales. Its large consumer base, expanding economy and demand across several industrial sectors make it an important market for companies considering overseas growth.

The trade agreement could help reduce some of the costs involved in entering India. Tariff reductions across a wide range of goods are expected to improve the competitiveness of British products, although the benefits will vary by sector and some changes will be phased in over time.

For smaller businesses, however, entering a new market involves more than lower import duties. Finding reliable distributors, understanding local regulations, meeting product standards and building relationships with customers can all take time and investment.

That is where the trade mission could have a longer-term role. Direct introductions to Indian businesses, government representatives and institutions may help northern companies understand the market and identify potential partners.

The wider UK Trade Barometer also suggests that exporters are looking beyond India. One in five northern businesses expects to increase sales in an existing overseas market by the end of December, while 14 per cent plan to enter a new market.

Among businesses expecting to grow sales in existing markets, the US was the most frequently cited destination, at 57 per cent, followed by China at 21 per cent.

India's rise in the new-market rankings is therefore notable, particularly as its share of northern exporters' expectations has increased from a very low base.

Manchester Airport managing director Chris Woodroofe, who joined the India mission and was appointed co-chair of the Manchester-India Partnership, said the enthusiasm generated by the visit was reflected in the latest survey findings.

The challenge now will be to turn that interest into lasting commercial relationships. The trade agreement and mayoral mission may have opened doors, but securing customers, investment and repeat business will determine whether northern England's growing interest in India becomes a meaningful shift in its export landscape.