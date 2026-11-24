Lords committee to question Migration Observatory director on settlement changes

Session to examine impact on migration levels and public finances

Many health, care and education workers to stay on five-year routes

Some refugees may face a 30-year wait for settlement

A HOUSE of Lords committee will examine the government's plans to change the rules on permanent settlement in the UK, at an evidence session on Wednesday.

The Justice and Home Affairs Committee will hear from Dr Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford and deputy chair of the Migration Advisory Committee.

The session will look at the government's response to its "earned settlement" consultation, including what the proposed changes mean for immigration levels, public finances, and migrants already in the UK.

Key questions

Peers are expected to ask whether the government is changing the rules responsibly or "moving the goalposts" for people already in Britain.

They are also likely to examine the impact of keeping many health, care and education workers on five-year routes to settlement, and what that means for the care sector.

Other questions include how new rules requiring applicants to have no criminal record and no government debt will work, and how many people they will affect.

The committee will also ask about the impact on refugees, some of whom may have to wait 30 years for settlement, and what happens to children who become adults under the new system.