Highlights

Kayley Stead married Richard Perrott in Wales, four years after her former fiancé failed to turn up for their wedding.

The couple exchanged vows at Fairyhill, a historic venue in Gower, on Friday.

Stead continued her wedding celebrations in 2022 despite being left at the altar, attracting widespread attention.

Kayley Stead, who made headlines in 2022 after continuing her wedding celebrations when her fiancé failed to show up, has married her new partner, Richard Perrott, four years later.

The 30-year-old exchanged vows with Perrott, 31, at Fairyhill, a historic wedding venue in Gower, Wales, on Friday. The ceremony marked a new chapter for Stead, whose previous wedding became widely discussed after her fiancé, Kallum Norton, failed to arrive on the day.

According to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, Stead wore a bespoke wedding gown designed by April Brambury. Guests applauded as she walked down the aisle with Perrott.

An emotional wedding after four years

Speaking about the ceremony, Stead said the reaction from guests made the moment particularly emotional.

"As soon as I started walking down the aisle, everyone just started clapping, because I think everyone was relieved that this is actually happening," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

She described exchanging vows with Perrott as magical, saying that being able to hold his hands and marry him was everything she had imagined and more.

Stead also explained how her latest wedding dress represented a change in her confidence and outlook.

She previously described her 2022 wedding gown as feeling more like protective clothing than a traditional bridal dress. This time, she wanted an outfit that celebrated her body and identity.

"I wanted a dress that celebrated my body, who I am as a woman, and I didn't want to shy away from that," she said.

What happened at Kayley Stead's first wedding?

Stead's previous wedding was scheduled for September 16, 2022. However, her then-fiancé, Kallum Norton, did not arrive at the venue.

Initially, she believed he might have stepped away to calm his nerves after a groomsman informed her that he was missing.

At 11.30am, Norton's father contacted her and confirmed that he would not be attending. He was at his grandmother's home in Portsmouth, leaving no possibility of reaching the wedding venue in Wales in time.

Despite the heartbreak, Stead decided not to cancel the celebrations. Encouraged by her sister, she continued the event at Oxwich Bay Hotel, where preparations had already been completed.

Her family had spent approximately £12,000 on the wedding, including nearly £1,000 for her bridal gown. Although she chose not to enter the ceremony room, she spent the evening with her family and bridesmaids.

Her decision to continue the celebrations attracted widespread attention and made her story known far beyond Wales.

How Kayley Stead found love again

Stead and Perrott first met while studying at university in Carmarthen. Although there was an initial attraction, their circumstances meant they did not pursue a relationship at the time.

They remained in contact after leaving university, with their conversations becoming more frequent in 2023.

The friendship eventually developed into a romance after they arranged a weekend together in Aberystwyth in February 2024.

By March 2026, Perrott had moved from Manchester to Swansea to live with Stead. He later proposed during a weekend trip to Aberystwyth, bringing their relationship back to the place where they had first reconnected.

Their wedding at Fairyhill marks the latest chapter in a relationship that began with a university friendship and developed into a lasting partnership.