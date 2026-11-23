Highlights

Sri Lanka is promoting itself as a destination wedding choice for British couples planning celebrations in 2027.

British Airways has resumed direct flights between London Gatwick and Colombo, offering three services a week during the 2026/27 winter season.

New hotel openings include Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa, Uga Ghiri in Ella and The Cove Hiriketiya on the southern coast.

Sri Lanka is making a fresh pitch to British couples planning destination weddings in 2027, highlighting its tropical landscapes, luxury hotels and improved air connections with the UK.

The island is positioning itself as an alternative to traditional wedding venues, offering everything from beachfront ceremonies and tropical garden celebrations to heritage properties and mountain retreats.

The campaign comes as more accommodation options become available across the country, alongside the return of direct flights between London Gatwick and Colombo.

Direct flights make travelling easier for UK guests

British Airways resumed its direct London Gatwick-Colombo service on October 23, 2026, operating three flights a week during the 2026/27 winter season.

Several properties have recently joined Sri Lanka's hospitality offering, providing couples with a wider choice of settings palmpublicrelations

The route complements existing direct connections between London Heathrow and Colombo operated by SriLankan Airlines.

The additional services offer more travel options for couples inviting family and friends from the UK to celebrations in Sri Lanka.

New hotels expand wedding venue options

Several properties have recently joined Sri Lanka's hospitality offering, providing couples with a wider choice of settings.

Among the additions are Pullman Colombo Downtown and Pullman Bentota Resort & Spa, which offer contemporary accommodation in the capital and along the coast.

In Ella, Uga Ghiri is set within the historic Sutherland Estate. The property features 15 standalone villas, a restored colonial-era manor, an infinity pool and a spa, with views of the surrounding tea plantations and mountains.

Another Ella property, Newburgh Ella – The Tea Factory Resort, occupies a former tea factory established in 1903. It combines the area's tea heritage with contemporary accommodation and views across Ella Gap.

Along the southern coast, Otherland Galle offers a design-led lifestyle experience close to Dewata Beach and the historic Galle Fort.

The Cove Hiriketiya provides a more intimate option, with nine rooms across three private villas overlooking Hiriketiya Bay. Its wedding experiences include sunset ceremonies on an oceanfront lawn, receptions beneath festoon lights and the option to reserve the entire property.

Further inland, EKHO Belihuloya offers a nature-focused retreat with 16 rooms overlooking the Belihul Oya, surrounded by mountains and waterfalls.

More than just a wedding ceremony

Sri Lanka is also highlighting the opportunity for couples to turn their celebrations into multi-day experiences for family and friends.

Wedding itineraries could include welcome dinners overlooking the ocean, traditional ceremonies, local food experiences and relaxed gatherings on the beach.

Guests can also explore the island's tea plantations, historic towns, wildlife-rich national parks and southern coastline, or enjoy wellness experiences during their stay.

With additional flight options and a growing collection of hotels and resorts, Sri Lanka is hoping to attract couples looking for a destination where their wedding can become a longer holiday for their guests.

The island's tourism campaign was also promoted at the Sri Lanka Destination Wedding Showcase, held at the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill on November 19, 2026.