Flight BA75 to Lagos was cancelled after the aircraft veered off a Heathrow taxiway on Tuesday (17).

No passengers or crew were injured, and the airport said wider operations were unaffected.

Passengers were evacuated using mobile steps and buses as British Airways arranged alternative travel.

A British Airways aircraft became stuck in a grass verge at Heathrow Airport after veering off a taxiway while preparing for a long-haul flight to Lagos, Nigeria, forcing the airline to cancel the service.

The incident involved flight BA75, operated by a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, which was scheduled to travel from London to Lagos on Tuesday (17).

The aircraft had pushed back from its stand at Terminal 5 and was taxiing towards runway 27L when it left the paved surface. Its nose wheel became lodged in the soft ground beside the taxiway.

Photographs from the scene showed the aircraft sitting at an angle, with its front landing gear stuck in the grass.

The incident happened at around 10.40am local time. Flight-tracking data from Flightradar24 showed the aircraft travelling close to its departure stand before moving off the taxiway.

Heathrow Airport confirmed that it was assisting the aircraft back to its stand.

"We're assisting an aircraft back to stand after it left the taxiway earlier this morning. No one was injured, and we're supporting the airline involved. There is no impact on wider operations," an airport spokesperson said.

British Airways apologised to passengers and said its teams were arranging alternative travel.

"We're very sorry to our customers for the disruption to their flight. Our teams are working to get them on their way as quickly as possible and are in touch with them to put things right," an airline spokesperson said.

What happened to passengers on the Lagos flight?

Passengers were eventually taken off the aircraft using mobile steps and transferred to the terminal by buses.

Richard Cooper, 35, who was travelling to Lagos on a business trip, said many passengers had not initially noticed that the aircraft had left the taxiway.

He told the BBC that he only realised something was wrong after the captain made an announcement.

"The captain said something like 'the nose has ended up in the grass' and did sound a bit crestfallen," Cooper said.

He added that the crew apologised repeatedly for the disruption and kept passengers informed while they waited.

"We were on the taxiway doing about 5mph at the time. We were stuck there for some time but given regular updates from the flight crew," he said.

Cooper said an initial suggestion to tow the aircraft back onto the taxiway was quickly abandoned as its wheels continued to sink into the soft ground.

Passengers were eventually taken off in one group using steps brought alongside the aircraft, followed by buses to transport them back to the terminal.

British Airways helped passengers arrange alternative flights and hotel accommodation where same-day travel was unavailable. Cooper said he had been rebooked on a later service to Lagos.

Is this the second recent British Airways incident at Heathrow?

The taxiway incident comes days after another British Airways aircraft experienced a problem during a landing attempt at Heathrow.

Flight BA431, an Airbus A321 travelling from Amsterdam, reportedly struck its tail against the runway during an attempted landing. The pilots abandoned the landing and carried out a second approach, which was completed safely.

British Airways said the aircraft had landed safely and that it was assisting the Air Accidents Investigation Branch with its investigation.

The two incidents are separate, and there is no indication that they are connected.

The cause of the latest incident involving BA75 has not been established. An unnamed source quoted by The Sun suggested pilot error, but there has been no official finding to support that claim.

For passengers, the immediate impact was a cancelled long-haul journey and the need to make alternative arrangements. Heathrow said the incident did not affect other airport operations, while British Airways worked to get those booked on the Lagos service to their destination.