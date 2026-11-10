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Ryanair changes its airport bag-drop deadline: What passengers need to know before flying

The airline has moved its airport bag-drop cut-off from 40 to 60 minutes before departure, affecting passengers travelling with checked luggage from today (10)

Ryanair

Ryanair has brought forward its airport bag-drop deadline, giving passengers with checked luggage less time to complete the process at the terminal

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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseNov 10, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Ryanair's airport bag-drop deadline has moved to 60 minutes before departure.
  • Around 20 per cent of passengers who check in luggage will be affected.
  • Passengers travelling with cabin bags only can continue using the existing online check-in process.

Ryanair has introduced an earlier airport check-in and baggage drop deadline, requiring passengers travelling with checked luggage to complete the process at least 60 minutes before their scheduled departure.

The change took effect on Tuesday (10) across the airline's airports, moving the previous cut-off from 40 minutes to one hour before departure. Passengers who arrive after the deadline risk being turned away and missing their flights.

The revised policy affects around 20 per cent of Ryanair passengers who check in luggage. The remaining 80 per cent, who travel without checked bags, will not be affected by the change.

The airline first announced the adjustment in April and reminded passengers about it again in October, urging those using airport bag-drop services to arrive in good time.

Dara Brady, Ryanair's chief marketing officer, said the earlier deadline would give passengers more time to clear airport security and passport control queues, particularly during busy travel periods.

"From Tuesday, 10 November, bag drop services at all Ryanair airports will close 60 minutes before scheduled departure, instead of the current 40 minutes," he said.

The airline said the move was intended to reduce the number of passengers missing flights because of delays at airport security or passport control.

Who needs to follow Ryanair's new 60-minute rule?

Passengers travelling with checked luggage, including 10kg and 20kg hold bags, must ensure their bags are checked in and processed before the new deadline.

The change also affects passengers who need to use airport check-in services rather than completing the process online.

Those travelling with cabin baggage only can continue with the existing arrangements. They must check in online before reaching the airport and can then proceed directly to security without visiting the bag-drop counter.

Ryanair says around 80 per cent of its passengers do not check in luggage and will therefore be unaffected by the change.

However, passengers should not confuse the new airport deadline with online check-in. The airline's website and app will continue to allow online check-in until two hours before scheduled departure.

Passengers should also remember that Ryanair requires them to reach their boarding gate at least 30 minutes before departure.

Why is Ryanair changing its airport check-in arrangements?

The airline says the additional 20 minutes will give passengers with checked bags more time to navigate airport procedures before boarding begins.

Security and passport control queues can become particularly long during school holidays, weekends and other busy travel periods. Passengers who arrive at the airport with little time to spare may struggle to complete these checks before their departure gates close.

Ryanair has also been expanding its self-service baggage facilities. In April, it said more than 95 per cent of its airports were expected to have self-service bag-drop kiosks by October. The machines allow passengers to check in their bags and print baggage tags, reducing the need to queue at traditional counters.

The airline's wider push to streamline airport procedures comes as it prepares for a challenging period for European aviation.

Last month, chief executive Michael O'Leary warned that passengers could face the biggest increase in European airfares in history during 2027. He forecast that fares could rise by as much as 20 per cent as airline failures, takeovers and reduced seat availability affect the market.

Higher jet fuel costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East have added to the pressure on carriers, particularly those without sufficient fuel-price hedging.

For passengers, the immediate priority is simpler: anyone checking in a bag with Ryanair must now allow more time at the airport. A delay of just a few minutes beyond the new deadline could mean missing the flight.

airport checkinairport securitybagdrop deadlinecabin baggagechecked luggageryanair 60 minute bag drop
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