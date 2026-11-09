Why Hrithik Roshan's latest red carpet appearance is a big moment for Bollywood

Highlights



Hrithik Roshan reportedly becomes the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the prestigious annual event.

The actor makes an impression in a custom Brunello Cucinelli tuxedo.

Hollywood names including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks and Timothée Chalamet are among the high profile guests.

Hrithik Roshan has added another milestone to his career, making a high profile appearance at one of Los Angeles' most prestigious gatherings for the worlds of film and art.

The Bollywood star reportedly became the first mainstream Indian actor to attend the annual event, joining an impressive guest list that included some of Hollywood's biggest names.

Roshan made his appearance in a custom tuxedo by Italian fashion house Brunello Cucinelli. The actor also greeted photographers with folded hands in a traditional namaste, bringing a familiar touch of Indian culture to the international red carpet.

His presence was particularly notable as Indian cinema continues to find a stronger place on the global entertainment stage. For an actor whose career has spanned more than two decades, the occasion offered another opportunity to represent Bollywood in an international setting.

Hollywood's biggest names come together

Roshan was in the company of stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Timothée Chalamet, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor Joy and Michelle Yeoh.

Reality television personalities Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also attended, while BLACKPINK's Rosé and aespa member Ningning brought a K-pop presence to the occasion.

The gathering celebrated visual artist Vija Celmins and filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, the director behind acclaimed films including 'Dune', 'Arrival' and 'Blade Runner 2049'.

The annual celebration brings together influential figures from cinema, fashion and the visual arts, while raising funds for exhibitions, art acquisitions and educational programmes.

For Hrithik Roshan, known for films such as 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Jodhaa Akbar', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' and 'War', the appearance was more than another red-carpet moment. It was a chance to bring Indian star power into a room filled with the most recognised faces in global entertainment.