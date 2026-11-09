Deepika Padukone's 'Ram-Leela' performance gets fans talking after Oscars Academy post

What sentence did Russell Brand receive?

He was jailed for 10 years and six months, according to reports: nine years for the rape and a further 18 months for the three sexual assaults. Brand, who denied all the charges, was taken to the cells after the hearing. He had spent the four nights since the verdict in HMP Wandsworth.

Detail What was decided Total sentence 10 years and six months Rape (one count) Nine years Sexual assault (three counts) 18 months in total, according to reports Time to serve Two-thirds, about seven years, according to reports, before release on licence Sex offenders register For life, according to reports

What was Russell Brand convicted of?

After two days of deliberations, a jury of eight men and four women found Brand guilty on Thursday 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. They related to four of the six women who gave evidence, with allegations dating back to 2004. Three of the women he was convicted of assaulting worked in television and radio, including at MTV and Channel 4.

He was cleared of two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault, which had been reduced from indecent assault during the trial. All six women came forward after a 2023 Channel 4 documentary. The legal protection for complainants in cases like this lasts for life, so none can be named.

What did the judge say?

Judge Bennathan opened his sentencing remarks by telling Brand that he had "become a sexual predator" as his fame grew two decades ago. He said Brand showed "casual and arrogant disregard" for any woman who said no to him. According to reports, the judge also criticised his lies and arrogance, and said his fame had shielded him for years. He praised the courage of the women who gave evidence.

The defence barrister, Ian Winter, urged the judge to take Brand's good character into account. His only previous conviction was for cannabis possession in 1995, he said, and Brand had done charitable work and helped others overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Brand's wife, Laura, and his father, Ron, were in court.

How long will Russell Brand actually serve?

Reports say about seven years. They say Brand must serve two-thirds of the term in custody before release on licence, which for 10 years and six months is seven years. They also say he will be on the sex offenders register for life.

What did one of the women say?

One of the women, in a statement, described Brand as a "predator who has no remorse", according to reports. Another, who gave evidence, said she received death threats afterwards.

What happens next for Russell Brand?

The Metropolitan Police confirmed last week that it is investigating two further allegations of rape against him. No appeal has been reported. A separate civil lawsuit, filed in New York in April 2025, accuses him of sexual assault during the filming of Arthur in 2010.

How did the Russell Brand case unfold?

When What happened September 2023 A joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Sunday Times and The Times is published, and the Met begins an investigation 4 April 2025 Brand is charged with five offences relating to four women 30 May 2025 He pleads not guilty at Southwark Crown Court 23 December 2025 He is charged with two further offences relating to two more women 12 October 2026 The trial opens. Our guide to the Russell Brand trial set out the seven charges October 2026 The judge rules the documentary will not be shown to the jury, as we reported 3 November 2026 The jury retires to consider its verdicts 5 November 2026 Brand is convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults 9 November 2026 He is sentenced to 10 years and six months

This article discusses sexual violence.