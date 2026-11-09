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Deepika Padukone's 'Ram-Leela' performance gets fans talking after Oscars Academy post

The video is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone's 'Ram-Leela' performance gets fans talking after Oscars Academy post

Deepika Padukone's energetic performance in Nagada Sang Dhol has received fresh attention

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranNov 09, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, shared a clip of Deepika Padukone performing Nagada Sang Dhol.
  • The video is from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which also stars Ranveer Singh.
  • Fans praised the actress's energetic performance and revisited some of her most memorable Bollywood roles.

Deepika Padukone's energetic performance in Nagada Sang Dhol has received fresh attention after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organization behind the Oscars, shared a clip from the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The Academy posted the musical sequence on its official social media account, highlighting a memorable moment from the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film. The clip features Padukone dancing alongside Ranveer Singh, who played Ram to her Leela.

The post prompted fans to celebrate the actress's performance and revisit one of the most recognisable dance sequences in her career.

Fans celebrate Deepika's Nagada Sang Dhol performance

Nagada Sang Dhol, featuring vocals by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, became one of the standout songs from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

The elaborate sequence showcases Padukone's energetic dancing and the film's grand musical style. Fans also recalled reports that the actress continued shooting despite experiencing swollen feet and back pain.

The Academy's post attracted attention from viewers who praised her dedication and screen presence.

Academy revisits Deepika Padukone's Bollywood roles

The latest social media spotlight adds to the Academy's previous posts celebrating Padukone's work in Indian cinema.

Fans have also recalled her performances in films including Om Shanti Om, Bajirao Mastani and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, in which she played Shanti, Mastani and Naina respectively.

Padukone made her Hindi film debut in Om Shanti Om in 2007, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Her first film appearance was in the 2006 Kannada film Aishwarya.

The Academy's post is a celebration of a memorable Bollywood performance rather than an Oscar nomination or award for the film. It has nevertheless brought renewed attention to a song that remains a favourite among fans.

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