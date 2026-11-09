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Russell Brand, 51, jailed for 10½ years: what the judge said and how long he will actually serve

The comedian was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, four days after a jury convicted him of rape and three sexual assaults.

Russell Brand sexual assault case
Russell Brand arrives at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face multiple sexual offence charges
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Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokNov 09, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights

  • Russell Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday 9 November for rape and sexual assault
  • A jury found him guilty last Thursday of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, and cleared him of two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault
  • Judge Joel Bennathan told him he had become "a sexual predator" and showed "casual and arrogant disregard" for women who said no
  • Reports say he must serve two-thirds of the term, about seven years, and will be on the sex offenders register for life

Russell Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison, ending a case that grew out of a 2023 investigation and a trial that opened on 12 October.

What sentence did Russell Brand receive?

He was jailed for 10 years and six months, according to reports: nine years for the rape and a further 18 months for the three sexual assaults. Brand, who denied all the charges, was taken to the cells after the hearing. He had spent the four nights since the verdict in HMP Wandsworth.

DetailWhat was decided
Total sentence10 years and six months
Rape (one count)Nine years
Sexual assault (three counts)18 months in total, according to reports
Time to serveTwo-thirds, about seven years, according to reports, before release on licence
Sex offenders registerFor life, according to reports

What was Russell Brand convicted of?

After two days of deliberations, a jury of eight men and four women found Brand guilty on Thursday 5 November of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. They related to four of the six women who gave evidence, with allegations dating back to 2004. Three of the women he was convicted of assaulting worked in television and radio, including at MTV and Channel 4.

He was cleared of two other counts of rape and one of attempted indecent assault, which had been reduced from indecent assault during the trial. All six women came forward after a 2023 Channel 4 documentary. The legal protection for complainants in cases like this lasts for life, so none can be named.

What did the judge say?

Judge Bennathan opened his sentencing remarks by telling Brand that he had "become a sexual predator" as his fame grew two decades ago. He said Brand showed "casual and arrogant disregard" for any woman who said no to him. According to reports, the judge also criticised his lies and arrogance, and said his fame had shielded him for years. He praised the courage of the women who gave evidence.

The defence barrister, Ian Winter, urged the judge to take Brand's good character into account. His only previous conviction was for cannabis possession in 1995, he said, and Brand had done charitable work and helped others overcome drug and alcohol addiction. Brand's wife, Laura, and his father, Ron, were in court.

How long will Russell Brand actually serve?

Reports say about seven years. They say Brand must serve two-thirds of the term in custody before release on licence, which for 10 years and six months is seven years. They also say he will be on the sex offenders register for life.

What did one of the women say?

One of the women, in a statement, described Brand as a "predator who has no remorse", according to reports. Another, who gave evidence, said she received death threats afterwards.

What happens next for Russell Brand?

The Metropolitan Police confirmed last week that it is investigating two further allegations of rape against him. No appeal has been reported. A separate civil lawsuit, filed in New York in April 2025, accuses him of sexual assault during the filming of Arthur in 2010.

How did the Russell Brand case unfold?

WhenWhat happened
September 2023A joint investigation by Channel 4's Dispatches, The Sunday Times and The Times is published, and the Met begins an investigation
4 April 2025Brand is charged with five offences relating to four women
30 May 2025He pleads not guilty at Southwark Crown Court
23 December 2025He is charged with two further offences relating to two more women
12 October 2026The trial opens. Our guide to the Russell Brand trial set out the seven charges
October 2026The judge rules the documentary will not be shown to the jury, as we reported
3 November 2026The jury retires to consider its verdicts
5 November 2026Brand is convicted of one rape and three sexual assaults
9 November 2026He is sentenced to 10 years and six months

This article discusses sexual violence.

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