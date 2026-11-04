Netflix's Natalee Holloway documentary: 10 shocking revelations about her disappearance and murder

Highlights

Taken: Natalee Holloway revisits the 2005 disappearance of the American teenager in Aruba.

Her mother, Beth Holloway, and investigators recount the search, the police investigation and the years of uncertainty.

Joran van der Sloot later confessed to killing Natalee, but her remains have never been found.

Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway revisits one of the most widely followed missing-person cases in recent history, examining the teenager's disappearance in Aruba in 2005 and the investigation that followed.

Natalee, an 18-year-old from Alabama, vanished during a trip to the Caribbean island with her classmates. Her disappearance led to an extensive search, international media attention and years of unanswered questions for her family.

The documentary features accounts from people connected to the case, including Natalee's mother, Beth Holloway, and investigators. It also revisits the role of Joran van der Sloot, who was eventually convicted of murdering another young woman before confessing to killing Natalee.

Here are 10 key details explored in the documentary.

1. Natalee was last seen leaving a bar with Joran van der Sloot

Natalee disappeared on 30 May 2005, during a school trip to Aruba. She was last seen leaving a bar with van der Sloot, then 17, and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe.

Her friends were not immediately alarmed because they believed she was getting a lift. One of them reportedly thought the Kalpoes were taxi drivers, as taxis on the island were not always clearly marked.

Van der Sloot had also presented himself as a college student from the Netherlands.

2. Beth Holloway suspected van der Sloot was lying

After learning that her daughter was missing, Beth travelled to Aruba and confronted van der Sloot at his home.

He reportedly told her that he had kissed Natalee on the beach before dropping her near her hotel. He claimed she had stumbled, hit her head and received help from security personnel.

Beth, however, felt that his account was not truthful. Her suspicions would remain central to the family's efforts to find out what happened to Natalee.

3. The investigation came under scrutiny

Van der Sloot was not arrested until 10 days after Natalee disappeared. At the time, police chief Gerold Dompig said investigators had no forensic evidence and were facing intense pressure from the media.

Police initially arrested hotel security guards, but later evidence challenged van der Sloot's account of dropping Natalee at her hotel.

He reportedly changed his version of events numerous times. His father, Paulus van der Sloot, was also accused of advising him that there could be no crime without a body.

Van der Sloot was released on 3 September 2005 because of a lack of evidence. Natalee's remains had not been found.

4. Aruba's residents felt the island was unfairly portrayed

The case attracted international attention, with extensive coverage in the United States. However, some residents of Aruba felt that the island was being portrayed as a place where authorities were doing little to find Natalee.

Tourism was central to the island's economy, and the publicity surrounding the disappearance affected how some locals felt about the coverage.

The documentary also considers the wider impact of the case on the community.

5. Van der Sloot tried to sell information about Natalee's whereabouts

In 2010, Beth's lawyer, John Q. Kelly, received an email from van der Sloot offering to reveal where Natalee's body was in exchange for $250,000.

Kelly worked with authorities to expose the offer as an extortion attempt. Van der Sloot claimed that Natalee's body had been buried in the cement foundation of a house under construction.

The claim was false. The house had not been under construction at the time of her disappearance.

6. He was convicted of murdering another young woman

Before authorities could act on the information about Natalee, van der Sloot was arrested in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru in 2010.

He pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

The news devastated Natalee's family and friends, who had spent years seeking answers about her disappearance.

7. The FBI brought van der Sloot to the US in 2023

In 2023, the FBI extradited van der Sloot from Peru to Alabama to face charges connected to the extortion attempt involving Beth.

During the journey, an FBI agent, Alexandra Montilla, reportedly recalled that van der Sloot had described killing a rabbit by tearing its head off after it scratched his daughter.

The documentary also features retired FBI polygraph examiner Michael Leverock, who discusses the challenges of recovering a body in the waters around Aruba.

8. Van der Sloot confessed to killing Natalee

During the 2023 proceedings, van der Sloot confessed to killing Natalee during an encounter on a beach.

He said he had bludgeoned her and disposed of her body in the sea. The confession came after years of conflicting accounts and speculation about what had happened on the night she disappeared.

However, Natalee's remains have never been recovered.

9. Beth said hearing the confession was difficult

For Beth, the confession brought an answer to a question that had haunted her for nearly two decades.

Although hearing the details was deeply painful, she said she needed to know what had happened to her daughter.

The documentary explores the emotional toll of the case on Natalee's family and the long wait for answers.

10. The case remains marked by unanswered questions

Despite van der Sloot's confession, Natalee's body has never been found. Her disappearance, the investigation and the years of conflicting accounts have left a lasting impact on her family.

Taken: Natalee Holloway revisits the case through the people who experienced it, examining the events that led to her disappearance, the search for answers and the confession that came 18 years later.

The documentary is available to stream on Netflix.