Russell Brand faces rape and sexual assault charges involving 4 women

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that Brand has been informed of the charges

Russell brand

Sexual offences said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005

Getty
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Russell Brand has been formally charged with a series of sexual offences said to have taken place between 1999 and 2005. The comedian and actor faces allegations from four separate women, with the charges including rape, indecent assault, oral rape and further counts of sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed on Friday that Brand has been informed of the charges. A statement from the force said he is to be charged with one count of rape in the Bournemouth area in 1999, one count of indecent assault in Westminster in 2001, one count of oral rape and an additional sexual assault in Westminster in 2004, and a further count of sexual assault in Westminster between 2004 and 2005.

Brand, aged 49, has previously denied all allegations, describing them as “very, very hurtful” and stating that all of his past relationships have been “always consensual”.

The criminal investigation began following a joint media investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches in September 2023. The media reports detailed several serious accusations against Brand. Since the investigation was made public, police have interviewed Brand multiple times.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) issued a statement confirming that charges have been authorised. Jaswant Narwal, chief crown prosecutor for the CPS, said: “We have today authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge Russell Brand with a number of sexual offences.

“We carefully reviewed the evidence after a police investigation into allegations made following the broadcast of a Channel 4 documentary in September 2023.

“We have concluded that Russell Brand should be charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and indecent assault. These relate to reported non-recent offences between 1999 and 2005, involving four women.”

The CPS also reminded the public that Brand is entitled to a fair trial and warned against sharing content that could compromise legal proceedings. “Criminal proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” the statement added.

Brand is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 2 May. However, he is currently believed to be in the United States. In cases where a suspect is overseas, UK prosecutors typically try to reach an agreement for their return. If the suspect does not cooperate, extradition proceedings may be considered.

Detective superintendent Andy Furphy, who is leading the Metropolitan Police investigation, said the women involved in the case are continuing to receive support. “The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

“The Met’s investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at CIT@met.police.uk.”

Additional support is also available through the independent charity Rape Crisis, which runs a 24/7 support line for survivors of rape and sexual abuse.

Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian, gaining attention after performing at the Hackney Empire in 2000 and later at the Edinburgh Fringe. He moved into broadcasting, hosting television and radio programmes, most notably on the BBC’s 6 Music and Radio 2 from 2006 to 2008. He also presented shows on Channel 4 and appeared in various Hollywood films.

Brand’s future legal proceedings will now be closely followed, with the authorities continuing their investigation and the court case set to begin next month.

criminal investigationmedia reportsrapesexual assaultsexual offencesrussell brand

