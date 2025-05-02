Russell Brand granted bail after being accused of dragging woman towards men’s toilet in sexual assault case

Russell Brand has appeared in a London court after being formally charged with multiple sexual offences involving four women, spanning incidents alleged to have occurred between 1999 and 2005.
The 49-year-old comedian and former broadcaster is accused of five offences: rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault. The charges include allegations that Brand dragged a woman by the arm towards a men’s toilet and groped another by touching her breasts without consent.
The comedian and actor confirms his understanding of bail terms during a brief court hearingGetty Images
At Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, Brand confirmed he understood the bail terms set against him during a brief procedural hearing. His next appearance is scheduled for 30 May at the Old Bailey.
The accusations stem from a police investigation launched in September 2023 after a joint report by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches highlighted claims by several women. One alleged that Brand raped her in Bournemouth in 1999. Another woman, who was just 16 at the time and in a relationship with Brand, said he forced her into sexual acts and described needing to physically fight him off.
Brand maintains his innocence as he prepares for his next court appearance at the Old BaileyGetty Images
A separate alleged incident occurred in 2004 in Westminster, where he is accused of oral rape and sexual assault. Documents also detail an accusation from 2001 where Brand allegedly dragged a woman towards a male restroom. Another woman claims she was assaulted between 2004 and 2005.
Brand has denied all allegations, stating in a video message that he has "never engaged in non-consensual activity." He has previously described his past behaviour as reckless but maintains that all encounters were consensual. He also hinted that the media coverage and legal action may be politically or ideologically motivated due to his outspoken views.
The allegations span from 1999 to 2005 involving four women, including claims of rape and assaultGetty Images
Brand rose to fame in the early 2000s as a radio presenter and TV host before transitioning to Hollywood films like Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him to the Greek. His BBC career ended in 2008 after a widely criticised prank call incident. More recently, he has reinvented himself as a wellness speaker and political commentator online.
Now living in the US, Brand returned to the UK for the court hearing. He remains on bail and continues to speak publicly about the case, asserting his innocence while preparing to face the charges in court.