Richa Chadha to topline Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden digital production?

By: Mohnish Singh







According to reports, celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to begin work on his maiden digital production, a period drama rooted in a chapter of Indian history. If reports are to be believed, talented actress Richa Chadha has been approached to play the female lead in it.

A leading entertainment portal reports that the Padmaavat (2018) helmer, who is presently busy wrapping up his next directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, will produce the upcoming web-series independently for now but then will look to sell it on to a streaming media platform. He has reportedly approached Chadha to topline the project, but the actress is yet to sign it on the dotted line.

We hear that just like all previous productions of Bhansali, his maiden digital project will be mounted on a lavish scale too. It will have two male protagonists. Confirming the same, a source close to the development informs the portal, “It is a period drama rooted in a chapter of Indian history, with Bhansali sir serving as the creator and showrunner. Usually, tentpole projects are commissioned by streaming giants. But here, the filmmaker is said to be making it independently after which he will sell it to an OTT platform. The script is being developed while Bhansali sir zeroes in on the two male leads. Richa, who is keen to portray the female lead, has yet to sign on the dotted line.”







If Richa Chadha gives her nod to the project, it will reunite her with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after a huge gap of nine years. For the unversed, the actress played a pivotal part in his superhit film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013), which had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fronting the lead cast.

