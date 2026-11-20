Highlights:



Britons estimate ethnic minorities make up 45 per cent of the population, against the actual figure of 17 per cent.

60 per cent believe racism has increased over the past three years.

51 per cent say Islam is incompatible with British values, rising to 91 per cent among Reform UK supporters.

53 per cent oppose Trump-style restrictions on workplace DEI programmes.

53 per cent support Britain remaining in the ECHR, compared with 29 per cent who favour withdrawal.

THE British public significantly overestimates the size of the country's ethnic minority and Muslim populations while underestimating the educational achievements of several minority communities, according to new research by King’s College London (KCL) published on Friday (20).

The study, published by the university’s Policy Institute as part of its Mistaken Britain research series, also highlights growing concerns about racism, divisions over whether Islam is compatible with British values and differing attitudes towards diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) policies.

According to the report, people believe that ethnic minorities account for almost half of the UK population, despite the actual proportion being considerably smaller. Researchers also found that these misconceptions are associated with stronger opposition to certain equality measures and greater concerns about immigration and religious identity.

As many as 60 per cent of respondents said there is more racism today than three years ago. The findings are based on a survey of 1,810 UK adults conducted by YouGov between March 23 and 27, 2026.

Britons overestimate ethnic minority and Muslim populations

When asked to estimate the proportion of people belonging to ethnic minority communities, respondents gave an average figure of 45 per cent. However, the latest Census data for England and Wales puts the actual proportion at approximately 17 per cent.

People underestimate the educational qualifications of several ethnic minority groups, frequently ranking white British residents as the most highly educated, the study noted.

In reality, Chinese residents are the most likely to hold a degree or equivalent qualification, at 56 per cent, followed by Indian residents at 52 per cent and black African residents at 49 per cent. The figure stands at 34 per cent among black Caribbean residents, 32 per cent among Pakistani residents and 31 per cent among white British residents.

Despite these figures, 39 per cent of respondents incorrectly identified white British people as the group most likely to have higher education qualifications.

Misconceptions are similarly pronounced regarding the Muslim population. While 6.5 per cent of people in England and Wales identified as Muslim in the 2021 Census, the public's median estimate is 20 per cent

Looking ahead to 2050, respondents estimated that Muslims could account for 30 per cent of the UK population. However, Pew Research Center projections put the figure between 10 per cent and 17 per cent, depending on future migration levels. Among Reform UK supporters, the median estimate was even higher at 50 per cent.

Professor Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s College London, said there were “large misperceptions around race and religion” in the UK, with the public significantly overestimating ethnic minority and Muslim populations.

He said, "It is worrying that the public think we’re going backwards on race relations, with six in 10 feeling racism has increased over the last few years, and four in 10 saying the situation is worse than even 20 years ago. This may reflect how heated debates on immigration and identity have become, as much as people’s direct experience."

Attitudes towards Islam also reveal significant divisions. More than half (51 per cent) of respondents believe Islam is incompatible with British values, almost twice the proportion (26 per cent) who consider it compatible.

While 91 per cent of Reform UK supporters consider Islam incompatible with British values, only 18 per cent of Green supporters share that view. Generational differences are also evident, with 65 per cent of Baby Boomers holding this opinion compared with 30 per cent of Gen Z.

Six in 10 Britons believe racism has increased

The research points to widespread concern about the direction of race relations in Britain. About 43 per cent believe racism is more widespread than it was 20 years ago.

However, older generations are more likely to believe the situation has deteriorated over two decades. Half of Baby Boomers (people born between 1946 and 1964) and 48 per cent of Generation X (born between 1965 and 1980) respondents say racism is more widespread than 20 years ago, compared with 36 per cent of Millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) and 30 per cent of Generation Z (born roughly between 1997 and 2012).

Public opinion divided over DEI policies and human rights

Around 68 per cent believe organisations should not be allowed to hire people specifically because they possess certain protected characteristics, while 18 per cent support allowing such practices.

However, 53 per cent oppose restrictions on diversity, equality and inclusion programmes similar to those introduced by US president Donald Trump, compared with 24 per cent who support them. Reform UK supporters are the only political group in which a majority (67 per cent) back such restrictions. Men are also more likely than women to support them, at 33 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively.

Attitudes towards the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) show a similar political divide. Overall, 53 per cent believe Britain should remain part of the convention, compared with 29 per cent who support withdrawal.

While 88 per cent of Green and 85 per cent of Labour supporters favour remaining, only 11 per cent of Reform UK supporters agree. Baby Boomers are the only generation in which fewer than half support remaining in the convention.

How misconceptions influence attitudes towards equality

People who believe Muslims will make up at least half of the UK population by 2050 are more likely to say Islam is incompatible with British values (73 per cent, compared with 51 per cent overall). They are also more likely to believe protections for immigrants have gone too far (67 per cent versus 45 per cent) and support leaving the ECHR (46 per cent versus 29 per cent).

Similarly, among respondents who wrongly believe disabled people are overrepresented on British television, 68 per cent oppose workplace targets to promote underrepresented groups into senior positions, compared with 40 per cent of the public overall.

This group is also more likely to believe protections for gay and lesbian people have gone too far (60 per cent versus 32 per cent) and support Trump-style restrictions on DEI programmes (52 per cent versus 23 per cent).