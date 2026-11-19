Highlights

Ananya Panday said she tried lymphatic drainage before appearing on Koffee With Karan to fit into her outfit.

The treatment uses gentle massage techniques to encourage the movement of lymph fluid and can help reduce certain types of swelling.

A doctor has warned against using it as a cosmetic slimming treatment without a medical reason.

Ananya Panday has sparked questions about the safety of lymphatic drainage after revealing that she tried the treatment to fit into an outfit for Koffee With Karan.

Speaking on the ninth season of the chat show, the actor discussed undergoing the procedure ahead of her appearance. She also suggested that she might be experiencing brain fog following the treatment.

Her admission has drawn attention to lymphatic drainage, a technique that is increasingly discussed in beauty and wellness circles as a way to reduce puffiness and create a slimmer appearance.

However, medical experts say its benefits and suitability depend on why it is being used.

What is lymphatic drainage and does it help with weight loss?

Lymphatic drainage is a technique designed to encourage the movement of lymph fluid through the body's lymphatic system. Manual lymphatic drainage involves gentle, rhythmic massage movements.

It has recognised medical uses, particularly in managing lymphoedema, a condition in which fluid builds up and causes swelling. It may also be recommended in certain other cases involving fluid retention.

The treatment can temporarily reduce puffiness caused by fluid build-up, which may make parts of the body appear less swollen. However, it does not burn fat or lead to meaningful weight loss.

This distinction is important because cosmetic treatments marketed as slimming solutions may create expectations that lymphatic drainage cannot meet.

What are the risks of lymphatic drainage?

Dr Rahul N.S., consultant in vascular and endovascular surgery at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, said the treatment is not recommended for healthy adults who do not have an underlying medical condition requiring it.

Possible side effects can include fatigue, headaches, nausea and more frequent urination.

The doctor also highlighted more serious complications, including skin infections, cellulitis, deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and stroke. These should not be taken as inevitable outcomes of the massage, but they underline why medical suitability needs to be assessed before treatment.

People with active infections, blood clots or certain heart and kidney conditions may need to avoid lymphatic drainage or undergo it only with medical supervision.

Anyone experiencing unexplained swelling should seek medical advice rather than treating it as a cosmetic concern.

Should you try the treatment for a slimmer appearance?

Lymphatic drainage may have a role in managing specific medical conditions, but it should not be confused with a weight-loss procedure.

While it can temporarily reduce fluid-related swelling, the effect is different from losing body fat. Its use as a quick fix before an event or to fit into an outfit also raises questions about whether the treatment is necessary.

Ananya's experience has brought the procedure into the spotlight, but medical advice suggests that it is not something everyone should try simply for cosmetic reasons.