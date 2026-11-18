Highlights

Roberts drove an off-duty colleague to a private medical appointment in a police van without permission.

While assigned to a surveillance operation in London, he later visited a café, pub and restaurant with the colleague.

The misconduct panel found that his actions risked compromising an investigation into human trafficking and modern slavery.

He was dismissed without notice and ordered to be placed on the College of Policing's Barred List.

A DETECTIVE CONSTABLE with Thames Valley Police has been dismissed for gross misconduct after using a covert police van for a colleague's private appointment and spending time socialising with her while assigned to a surveillance operation targeting human trafficking and modern slavery.

Matthew Roberts was found to have misused a police vehicle, failed to follow operational instructions and provided dishonest accounts of his movements to supervisors. A misconduct panel concluded that all allegations against him were proved and that his behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

The panel said his conduct had the potential to undermine the investigation's objectives and the collection of evidence, potentially exposing vulnerable victims to further risk and harm.

Roberts was dismissed without notice. The panel also directed that his name be added to the College of Policing's Barred List, which prevents dismissed officers from returning to policing.

The misconduct hearing took place between October 26 and 29 at Thames Valley Police headquarters in Kidlington, Oxfordshire.

Private appointment using police vehicle

The panel heard that the incident took place on March 10, 2025, when Roberts was involved in a surveillance operation in London. He used a police van, described as a "sensitive" vehicle, to drive an off-duty female colleague to and from a private medical appointment without seeking permission.

The colleague had stayed at his home the previous night. Roberts accepted that using the vehicle for the private journey was inappropriate.

He was subsequently instructed to remain covert near the van so he could respond if it needed to be moved. However, instead of following the instruction, he travelled by Underground to Soho House in White City.

He then met the same colleague at a café in White City. The pair went to a pub in South Kensington and later walked into an area where the police surveillance operation was taking place.

The panel found that their presence there risked compromising the operation and potentially putting fellow officers in danger. After leaving the area, they visited a bakery before going to The Ivy restaurant.

Dishonest account to supervisors

Roberts was also found to have been untruthful when questioned about his movements and the instructions he had received.

In a subsequent written account, he claimed the operational commander had told him that "the day was yours" and that he was free to go shopping.

The panel rejected this explanation, finding that it was dishonest and that Roberts had attempted to shift responsibility for his actions onto the commander.

Although he admitted misusing the police van, he denied the other allegations.

The panel found breaches of professional standards relating to duties and responsibilities, orders and instructions, honesty and integrity, and discreditable conduct. It assessed both his culpability and the potential harm caused as high.

It considered whether a five-year final written warning would be sufficient but concluded that this would not adequately reflect the seriousness of the misconduct.

The officer has the right to appeal against the decision.