Starmer calls for crackdown on Met misconduct following BBC expose

Ten officers suspended and custody team disbanded after undercover footage shows racism, sexism and excessive force

Met misconduct
Metropolitan Police
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 02, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Thursday (2) called for a "robust" response by the head of London's under-fire Metropolitan Police after a BBC undercover report showed officers using excessive force and making racist and misogynistic comments.

The expose is the latest embarrassment for the Met which had pledged to clean up its act after a string of shocking scandals.

"I've not yet seen the footage, but I've had it described to me, and it's shocking, and I'm glad the commissioner is responding. He needs to be very robust in his response," Starmer told reporters ahead of a meeting with European leaders in Copenhagen.

BBC reporter Rory Bibb spent seven months until January 2025 working in a civilian role as a detention officer in the custody suite of Charing Cross police station in central London.

The resulting BBC Panorama documentary, aired on Wednesday (1), exposed officers making misogynistic, racist and Islamophobic remarks, as well as using excessive force.

Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley condemned the behaviour as "completely reprehensible".

Anyone viewing the footage would be "upset and angry... seeing the racism, the misogyny, and the sort of relishing in using excess force on people who've been arrested", he said, adding that he was working urgently to have the officers dismissed.

He said that following contact with the BBC ahead of the programme 10 officers and staff had been suspended.

"They are suspended, they are not anywhere near the public any more, but I want them off the payroll and gone as quickly as possible," he told BBC radio.

The custody team at the Charing Cross station featured in the report has been disbanded, according to Rowley.

During the reporter's time undercover, "officers called for immigrants to be shot, revelled in the use of force and were dismissive of rape claims," the BBC said in a statement.

Several male police officers were secretly filmed making shocking statements, including that a detainee who had overstayed his visa should have "a bullet through his head", and that migrants from Algeria and Somalia were "scum".

The reputation of UK policing has been in tatters since the 2021 kidnap, rape and murder of marketing executive Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer who was later jailed for life.

In another shocking case, an officer from the same unit last year received 36 life sentences for a "monstrous" string of 71 sexual offences, including the rapes of 12 women.

In the year to March 2024, nearly 600 officers in England and Wales were sacked.

The Met alone in January 2023 revealed that 1,071 officers in the 40,000-strong force of staff and officers had been under investigation for domestic abuse and violence against women and girls.

England and Wales has a police workforce of more than 147,000 across the 43 forces.

(AFP)

metropolitan policemet misconduct

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Seema Malhotra

Seema Malhotra and Baroness Lawrence host race equalities meeting

MINISTER for equalities, Seema Malhotra, this week hosted a race equalities meeting at Downing Street and pledged to work for a fairer society, ahead of Black History Month, observed in October.

Ethnic minority leaders and representatives from the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), the British Business Bank, the West Midlands Combined Authority, the National Police Chiefs' Council and Avon and Somerset Police attended a meeting of the Race Equality Engagement Group (REEG) on Monday (29).

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

Seven men jailed for more than 170 years for Rochdale child sexual exploitation

A JUDGE has described how vulnerable young girls were let down by local authorities in northern England as he jailed seven members of a child sexual exploitation gang for between 12 to 35 years on Wednesday (1).

The men, all of south Asian descent, exploited at least two vulnerable white teenage girls in Rochdale, near Manchester, using them as "sex slaves".

Old Bailey criminal court

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie. (Photo: iStock)

Couple "deliberately starved" child, court told

A COUPLE charged with the murder of their three-year-old daughter nearly two years ago have been accused of "deliberately starving" the toddler at a court hearing in London.

Manpreet Jatana, 34, and Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, appeared at the Old Bailey criminal court on Tuesday (30), charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie.

Shabana Mahmood

'You shouldn’t believe anyone in politics who says they’re not ambitious about the top job because they’re basically lying,' she said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Shabana Mahmood signals openness to prime minister role

Shabana Mahmood has suggested she could one day seek to lead the Labour Party, saying politicians who deny ambition for the top job are “basically lying.”

Speaking at a fringe event during the Labour Party conference, the new home secretary said she is committed to serving Keir Starmer but stopped short of ruling out her own leadership ambitions.

Online GP booking

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the '8am scramble' when patients try to get through on the phone. (Representational image: iStock)

Online GP booking made mandatory across England

FROM today (October 1), all GP practices in England are required to offer online appointment bookings throughout the day.

The government said the move is aimed at reducing the “8am scramble” when patients try to get through on the phone.

