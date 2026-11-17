Highlights

Mumbai-based Mahindra Last Mile Mobility among five Earthshot Prize winners.

Bhutan recognised for its commitment to maintaining forest cover.

Princess Catherine presents one of the awards during the couple’s three-day India visit.

PRINCE WILLIAM said the impact of climate change was now clear to see but gave an upbeat message that positive action would become "irreversible" as he announced the winners of his annual environmental awards on Tuesday (17).

At a glittering awards ceremony in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize, the heir to the British throne said the impact of global warming was becoming conspicuous, with repeated heatwaves and devastating floods, calling it a pivotal moment for the planet.

"We cannot look into the eyes of the next generation and tell them that we knew what was happening, we knew what was at stake, and yet we did not do everything in our power to change it," he said.

"They will not judge us by the promises we made, but by the world we leave behind. And they deserve a generation prepared to act with urgency, determination and optimism."

William, 44, set up Earthshot six years ago with the aim of finding practical solutions to climate change, giving five winners £1 million ($1.3 million) each to scale up their projects.

William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for the Earthshot Prize Awards night at the Jio World Convention Centre, on the second day of their visit, for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards, in Mumbai, India, November 17, 2026. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

The latest ceremony coincided with the UN's COP31 climate talks, which have highlighted the difficulty in finding agreement between countries over fossil fuels and climate financing.

A UN report last month said the world is already on course to exceed the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warming threshold, a level scientists say should limit the worst effects of climate change.

'People were rising to meet the challenge'

Despite the gloomy background, William said he believed people were rising to meet the challenge, heralding the innovation of the latest Earthshot Prize winners as testament to the ability to produce answers to the growing challenges.

The winners included Mumbai-based electric vehicle maker Mahindra Last Mile Mobility and the Kingdom of Bhutan for requiring 60 per cent of its land to stay under forest cover.

"I choose to believe that this will be the decade where positive change becomes irreversible," William said. "To our finalists, and to everyone choosing action over apathy, thank you for proving that change is possible."

At the ceremony, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, the prince was joined by Indian cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar, actors Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek, and British pop group Take That, ⁠who gave their first-ever performance in India.

William's wife Catherine, on her most high-profile overseas visit since receiving treatment for cancer in 2024, also presented one of the awards.

"The people we’re celebrating tonight are a huge part of that story," said the princess, 44, often referred to by her maiden name Kate Middleton. "Their work will inspire and create seismic change that will improve lives for generations to come."

Earlier, William drove the Princess in a Mahindra electric auto-rickshaw through Mumbai, India's financial capital, before a meeting with the Earthshot finalists.

Their three-day visit concludes on Wednesday (18) when they will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

(Reuters)