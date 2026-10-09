GTA 6 is changing how players listen to music, with podcasts and a star-studded lineup

Highlights

Grand Theft Auto VI will feature six newly announced radio stations hosted by artists including Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey, Burna Boy and Robyn.

Rockstar Games is introducing on-demand podcasts for the first time in the series.

Players will be able to keep listening to music through Jason and Lucia’s smartphone headphones after leaving a vehicle.

Grand Theft Auto VI is bringing a star-studded music line-up to its fictional state of Leonida, alongside a new way for players to listen while exploring the game world.

Rockstar Games revealed six radio stations on October 8, confirming a mix of international artists, celebrity presenters and music spanning several genres. The announcement also introduced two notable changes to the series’ audio experience: on-demand podcasts and the ability to continue listening through the protagonists’ smartphone headphones when they leave their vehicles.

The game is scheduled to launch on November 19, with further radio stations and music announcements expected before release.

Bad Bunny, Lana Del Rey and Burna Boy join the radio line-up

The six announced stations cover a broad range of musical styles, from Latin and African music to country, pop and heavy metal.

Cocoteo FM will feature contemporary Latin music, including bachata, merengue, dembow and reggaeton. Bad Bunny and RaiNao will appear as in-game radio hosts El Martillo and La Gata.

RaiNao told Pitchfork that being part of the game was a special opportunity to represent her culture and community. She also recalled playing earlier Grand Theft Auto titles and listening to music while driving in the game.

Back Country Radio will focus on what Rockstar describes as “renegade country”, with Morgan Wallen and Lana Del Rey serving as in-game hosts MW and Delta Dawne. Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, will also appear as Mud Dog Mike, a roving reporter, swamp meteorologist and airboat captain.

AfroBank FM will feature African music, amapiano and 3-step, with Burna Boy and DJ Palms Trax appearing as Burna and Palmsy.

The remaining stations include heavy metal outlet The Chamber 106.6, featuring Slayer members Kerry King and Tom Araya; pop station Flash FM, hosted by Robyn and model Alex Consani; and Dirty South Classics, where Miami hip-hop artists Trick Daddy and Trina will present regional favourites.

GTA 6 introduces on-demand podcasts

The new radio line-up is not the only change to the game's audio features. Rockstar is introducing on-demand podcasts for the first time in the franchise, giving players another way to engage with audio content during gameplay.

Players will also be able to keep listening to music through Jason and Lucia's smartphone headphones when they leave a car. In previous games, leaving a vehicle meant losing access to its radio station.

The station previews are available in the Music section of the official Grand Theft Auto VI website.

More stations and soundtrack details are still to come

The announcement follows Rockstar's reveal of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album in September. The 34-track companion record includes Travis Scott's “RHYNO” and music from Rauw Alejandro, CA7RIEL and Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress and Keith Richards, among others.

Rockstar has confirmed that more radio stations are still to be announced. Upcoming additions are expected to include classic rock, blues, electronic music and talk radio, alongside further singles from the companion album.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled for release on November 19, 2026. The expanded radio offering adds another layer to the game's fictional setting, combining familiar music formats with new listening options for players.