Sangha was ordered to pay £175,697.85, including a £162,516.85 confiscation order.

A tenant was paying £750 a month in cash to live in the unauthorised accommodation.

He could face three years in prison if he fails to pay the confiscation order within three months.

A Southall landlord has been ordered to pay nearly £176,000 after continuing to rent out an outbuilding as a separate home without planning permission, despite being told by the local council to stop.

Harbhajan Singh Sangha, of Greenland Crescent, Southall, was handed a confiscation order of £162,516.85 under the Proceeds of Crime Act at Isleworth Crown Court on November 5. He was also fined £8,000 and ordered to pay £5,000 towards Ealing Council's prosecution costs, along with a £181 victim surcharge.

His total bill stands at £175,697.85.

The case centred on an outbuilding at the rear of a property on Greenland Crescent, which was being used as a separate residential unit without planning permission.

Ealing Council issued a planning enforcement notice in September 2019, ordering Sangha to stop using the building as a home, remove its kitchen and bathroom, disconnect the drains and clear away the resulting waste.

He did not appeal against the notice, which required the work to be completed by January 2020.

However, the council received information in September 2020 from one of Sangha's relatives that the outbuilding was still being rented to a tenant.

Sangha later applied for planning permission in September 2021 to convert the building into a flat. The council rejected the application three months later.

When council officers visited the property with a warrant in June 2024, they found someone living in the outbuilding. The kitchen and bathroom were still operational.

The tenant told officers he had been living there for around three months and was paying his landlord £750 a month in cash.

How did the council build its case against the landlord?

Sangha pleaded guilty at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court on September 30 to failing to comply with the planning enforcement notice.

At sentencing, the judge said the breach had been deliberate, had continued over a prolonged period and had been used to generate rental income.

The confiscation order included approximately £49,000 attributed to rent earned from letting the outbuilding. The remaining amount was calculated under statutory rules used to determine the financial benefit gained from criminal conduct.

The court gave Sangha three months to pay the full confiscation amount. Failure to do so could result in a prison sentence of up to three years.

Why is Ealing Council targeting illegal ‘beds in sheds’?

The case forms part of the council's efforts to tackle unauthorised residential accommodation, often described as ‘beds in sheds’, where outbuildings and other structures are converted into separate homes without the necessary planning permission.

Councillor Monica Hamidi, Ealing Council's cabinet member for good growth, said residents were concerned about landlords ignoring planning rules and making money from buildings that should not be used as homes.

“This case sends a clear message that we will always act when landlords break the rules and try to profit from illegal homes,” she said.

Hamidi added that planning rules helped protect both tenants and neighbourhoods, urging property owners to check whether they needed permission before carrying out significant changes.

Residents who suspect a property in their neighbourhood is being used in breach of planning rules can report their concerns through Ealing Council's website.