Highlights

Five Gladiators will leave the BBC show ahead of its fourth series.

Joe Marler will join as the programme’s first Celebrity Gladiator, Mauler.

Bradley and Barney Walsh will return as hosts when the show comes back in 2027.

The Gladiators arena is preparing for a major shake up, with five familiar faces set to hang up their superhero personas ahead of the BBC show's fourth series.

Athena, Comet, Bionic, Phantom and Cyclone will not feature in the upcoming season, making a significant change for the revived competition series.

Five familiar faces prepare to leave

The departing stars come from different sporting backgrounds. Athena, whose real name is Karenjeet Kaur Bains, is a powerlifter and former track and field athlete. Comet, played by Ella Mae Rayner, is a former elite gymnast.

Bionic is bodybuilder Matty Campbell, while Phantom is Toby Olubi, who represented Great Britain in bobsleigh at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Cyclone, whose real name is Lystus Ebosele, is an Irish powerlifting champion.

A spokesperson for the show thanked the athletes for their contribution, adding that they remain part of the Gladiators family and are continuing to appear on the UK arena tour.

Joe Marler brings a new twist

While five stars are leaving, the series introduces a fresh attraction. Former England rugby international and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler will become the show's first Celebrity Gladiator, taking on the name Mauler.

The upcoming season will feature a new challenge alongside familiar events such as Duel.

Bradley and Barney Walsh are expected to return as presenters when Gladiators comes back in 2027.

The BBC revival launched in 2024, bringing back a format that became popular on ITV during the 1990s. With new faces and changes to its line up, the next series promises a different kind of battle in the arena.