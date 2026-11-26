Highlights

India A elected to bat first against Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made a quickfire 40 before getting dismissed.

Abhishek Sharma struck 78 as India A built an impressive total.

India A's young guns make their mark

India A's batting firepower was on display as they faced Sri Lanka A in the first semi final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 in Doha on Thursday (November 26).

After winning the toss, Tilak Varma chose to bat first, hoping to put Sri Lanka under pressure with a strong total.

The opening partnership provided an explosive start, with Abhishek Sharma and teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi taking attack to the opposition.

Sooryavanshi continued to attract attention following his remarkable double century against the UAE earlier in the tournament. He scored a brisk 40 off 27 deliveries before being dismissed by Janith Liyanage.

Abhishek, meanwhile, carried on the attacking approach, reaching 78 runs before Lahiru Samarakoon ended his innings.

Tilak Varma contributed to India's effort, helping to steady the innings after the early wickets.

With a place in the final at stake, India A will be keen to turn their strong batting performance into a match winning total. Sri Lanka A, who entered the contest unbeaten in the competition, will be looking to fight back with the ball.

The winners will move one step closer to lifting the Asia Cup Rising Stars trophy.