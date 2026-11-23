New Zealand survive 120 overs to draw first Test

Hosts finish on 239-5 after following on 352 behind

India unable to convert record 720-9 into victory

Series decider in Christchurch starts on Friday

NEW ZEALAND batted out the final day to draw the first Test against India in Wellington on Monday, finishing on 239-5 after surviving 120 overs.

India, who declared their first innings on a record 720-9 for a lead of 352, needed five wickets in the final session but could not break through on a lifeless Basin Reserve pitch.

Daryl Mitchell (49 not out) and Glenn Phillips (26 not out) held firm until India captain Shubman Gill offered his hand an hour before the scheduled close, after turning to part-time bowlers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel.

"All of our fast bowlers bowled almost 50 overs in the match," Gill said. "There wasn't enough in the wicket. Ten or 15 overs wouldn't have made a difference."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said: "You know, we're pretty happy. Obviously India played fantastically well."

Early hope for India

Resuming on 119-2, New Zealand lost Devon Conway for 65 when he edged off-spinner Washington Sundar on to his pads and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took a diving catch.

Rachin Ravindra followed for 37, caught by KL Rahul at gully off Prasidh Krishna after a 129-ball innings. Tom Blundell was out for 15 on review, caught behind by Pant off Anshul Kamboj.

But New Zealand crawled to 206-5 at tea and safety.

Krishna took 2-23 from 19 overs and Jasprit Bumrah 1-42 from 20.

Record total

India's 720-9, the highest Test score in New Zealand, included centuries from Rahul (136) and Pant (128). New Zealand made 368 in their first innings, with Henry Nicholls unbeaten on 175 and Phillips scoring 118.

The second and final Test begins in Christchurch on Friday.

(With inputs from agencies)