Davina McCall opens up about tumour removal during BBC Comic Relief's Red Nose Day anniversary

During the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief, a tearful Davina McCall spoke candidly about her recent brain tumour surgery, calling it "the hardest thing" she had ever experienced. McCall, who had the benign tumour removed in November, reflected on the support from her family and partner Michael Douglas.
Star-studded performances and parodies celebrate 40 years
The Red Nose Day special, Comic Relief: Funny for Money, featured performances from the Sugababes, alongside 80s pop stars Limahl from Kajagoogoo and Carol Decker from T'Pau. Sketches from popular BBC shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, Gladiators, and Beyond Paradise entertained viewers throughout the evening.
£34 million raised by end of broadcast
By the end of the anniversary broadcast, Comic Relief had raised an impressive £34 million. The event showcased various comedic sketches, including a hilarious Inbetweeners reunion featuring James Buckley and Joe Thomas parodying Liam and Noel Gallagher. Comedians Russell Kane and Rachel Parris also appeared as Strictly's first amateur professional dancers in a light-hearted routine.
Lenny Henry reflects on Comic Relief’s legacy
Although Sir Lenny Henry did not co-host this year, he made a pre-recorded appearance, reflecting on Comic Relief's history. Henry, who co-founded the charity with Richard Curtis in 1985, reminisced about its early years and expressed pride in its continued success.
Fundraising challenges and celebrity appearances
BBC Radio 1's Jamie Laing completed a 150-mile journey from London to Salford, raising over £2 million for the cause. Meanwhile, reality TV stars Pete Wicks and Vicky Pattison took on the role of Amazon delivery drivers to raise funds for Comic Relief. Other celebrity appearances included a memorial segment paying tribute to figures such as Liam Payne and drag queen The Vivienne.
Ongoing support for communities in need
Comic Relief continues to support communities by providing essential resources such as food, healthcare, and shelter to those most in need. The charity remains a crucial lifeline for vulnerable groups across the UK and beyond.