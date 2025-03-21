Red Nose Day 2025: When and where to watch the Comic Relief event

The rising star garnered further praise for playing an impactful supporting role opposite popular actress Alia Bhatt in Jigra and has been touted as the next big thing from multiple corners, while also being crowned a heartthrob for a new generation. Despite possessing all the qualities to fill the young leading man void in Hindi cinema, this outsider is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and working hard to find good projects in a competitive industry.

Eastern Eye caught up with the exciting newcomer, des - tined for big things, to discuss his journey so far, aspirations, heroes, inspirations, and marvellous musical talent.

What was the biggest thing you learned during your first film, The Archies ?

It was all the logistics of acting. Before that, you basically theorise everything. Of course, I acted in workshops and so on, but it’s very different from being on an actual set, where most of your theory goes out the window, and you’re adapting on the job because things keep changing. Understanding how a set works was very important for me: how the dynamics of the director, actor, assistant directors, and technicians interact, and how the camera and all the technical details of filmmaking come together. All those things were figured out during our first film, and that was probably my biggest learning experience.

You describe working with director Zoya Akhtar on The Archies as a special experience. Is there something memo - rable you learned from her?

From Zoya, the learning goes a bit deeper than just logistics. What she also taught me was to stay grounded, humble, and keep your feet firmly on the ground. That was some really good advice that I’ve taken with me.

How did you feel about the fact that, in terms of screen presence and acting, you received some of the best reviews for The Archies ?

It felt good, but I never looked at it that way. Mostly, it came as a surprise because when I was cast, I had no idea there would be so much marketing, promotion, and hype around it.

I thought I was just one of seven characters in a supporting role. I was just very grateful to be part of a film and to have my face on Netflix. Those things were already a big enough deal for me. After the eventual release, the reaction was way bigger than I expected, in the best way possible. So, that was a great feeling and a pleasant surprise. But there was also some disappointment because the movie didn’t get as much love as I probably expected.

Vedang Raina

What was the experience of doing your second film, Jigra?

That was also very special. Getting that gig was even luckier than getting the first one because it happened before my first film was released. So, before The Archies was even released, I had already started shooting for Jigra. That was bizarre at the time because all I knew was auditioning and grinding it out to get an opportunity to be in a film. When Jigra came along, it just happened to be perfect timing. All the stars aligned, and it worked out.

What was it like working with Alia Bhatt on Jigra?

Working with Alia was really special. I went from working with all these newcomers to working with a superstar. So, it was a very different experience. I learned so much from her, and honestly, we became really good friends during the course of filming. I really cherished shooting with her and had a lot to take away.

What did you most like about Alia Bhatt as an actor?

How giving she is and how easy it is to act with her – not just on a professional level, but how she is as a person outside of the camera. She’s very caring and has an innate desire to look out for the people around her. She did that for me, as someone who was really new. That feeling of an elder sister really came across. I really looked up to her during the course of filming.

How are you handling the heartthrob tag that has been following you?

I don’t know about the heartthrob tag, but I guess it’s a good feeling and some sort of validation. And any validation is good. Any actor who tells you they don’t live for validation and that it’s just about their own artistic expression is lying. We all love being appreciated and surrounded by positive things. I guess it’s nice to know that there are people out there who are interested.

What’s the plan going forward?

I’ve decided not to make a long-term plan. I feel like it’s better to take it step by step. In this industry, you never know when things will happen, and timelines can be unrealistic. You feel like you’ll start your next film, and then things get delayed. So, my goal is just to keep doing good characters and work with filmmakers who excite and challenge me. But for now, my vision is to fully do my best with whatever project is at hand.

Do you have a wish list of people you want to work with?

There are so many directors I want to work with, like Sanjay Leela Bhansali – I would love to be in a film directed by him. I’ve heard so much about what it’s like being an actor on his set.

Raina in Jigra with Alia Bhatt

Then there’s Vikramaditya Motwane, who I think is one of the best filmmakers right now – I’m a big fan. There’s Aditya Dhar, a fellow Kashmiri, who has a lot of stories to tell about Kashmir, and I find that very exciting. I would also love to work with Kiran Rao – I loved her film Laapataa Ladies.

Can you see yourself working in the West?

I would love to. I love Hollywood. There are so many directors I want to work with there, so I definitely want to explore that idea. If I ever get the opportunity, I’ll definitely look into it.

The spotlight has been on you, but tell us something about you that not many people know?

Probably not many people know that I’m also a musician. I have a real passion for it. I don’t know if everyone knows this, but I sing and play the guitar. I definitely want to pursue something in music going forward. Hopefully, the dream is to release an album one day and perform live. So, I hope something happens with the music as well.

How would you describe your brand of music?

I don’t have a particular identity as a musician yet because most of my journey has been with songs by other people. Over the past year, I’ve taken an interest in creating something original, and that has really excited me. Now, I really want to explore originals. When I’m composing or thinking of melodies and tunes, I gravitate towards r’n’b and indie. I love my acoustic guitar and really enjoy nice r’n’b, jazzy chords.

What inspires you creatively?

Watching movies really inspires me. When I get really impressed by an actor, it pushes me to work harder and get those creative juices flowing to match that level. Wanting to be part of a film I enjoyed also inspires me.

Raina in The Archies

Which actors do you admire?

So many. It started with Hrithik Roshan when I was younger. He was somebody who perfected everything. I aspired to be something like that.

From Hollywood, I really admire Matthew McConaughey. Now, I’m the biggest Timothée Chalamet fan and really look up to him. He’s such a cool guy and an intelligent person. I love the choices he’s made and almost every role he plays. Then there’s Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor, who were the two big stars coming up when I was growing up.

Why do you love cinema?

For me, cinema is so interesting and exciting because it’s the youngest form of art. There’s so much more exploration to be done, and many things yet to discover. There’s something about visual art that inspires me so much that even in my free time, I love watching a movie or show. There’s something really engaging about watching something that moves you, and that includes the musical aspect. I guess it’s just instinctive, but cinema really gets me going.