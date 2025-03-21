Red Nose Day 2025: When and where to watch the Comic Relief event

Skip to content
The 40th anniversary celebration of Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day will feature an array of comedic sketches, live performances, and celebrity appearances. Hosted live from Salford, presenters Davina McCall, Rylan Clark, and Alison Hammond will guide the evening’s proceedings, with a roster of famous faces like AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Alesha Dixon, and Tom Allen taking the stage throughout the night.

The event is famous for its light-hearted sketches and humorous mash-ups, and this year’s show will not disappoint. Popular UK shows will get the Red Nose Day treatment, including a crossover between Not Going Out and Beyond Paradise. Actress Sally Bretton will bring her characters from both series together, as her roles from each collide in a one-off sketch.

Fans of Gladiators will also be treated to a hilarious crossover with People Just Do Nothing as Chabuddy G attempts to join the lineup of the iconic athletic show. Meanwhile, Rachel Parris and Russell Kane will try their hand at ballroom dancing in a sketch that sees them compete as amateur hopefuls on Strictly Come Dancing.

A particularly exciting moment for fans of The Inbetweeners will be the much-anticipated reunion of James Buckley and Joe Thomas, who will parody Oasis legends Liam and Noel Gallagher. The sketch will document their comedic journey to musical fame, with Buckley revealing, "Being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true."

Fundraising challenges and celebrity contributions

Throughout the week leading up to Red Nose Day 2025, various fundraising efforts have been taking place, involving celebrities pushing their limits for Comic Relief. BBC Radio 1 presenter Jamie Laing has been running an ultra-marathon every day for five days, covering the distance from London to Salford, an incredible feat of endurance. Meanwhile, Morning Live hosts Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton participated in a 24-hour roller disco, skating around the clock to raise funds.

Additionally, a documentary featuring Billy Monger, a double-leg amputee, aired earlier in the week. Monger took on an Ironman challenge, raising money for Comic Relief and making history as the youngest double-leg amputee to complete the Ironman World Championship. His incredible story of determination and resilience has captured hearts across the UK.

Supporting important causes

Since its inception, Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day has been about more than just entertainment, it's about making a difference. Donations raised during the event go towards supporting projects that aid vulnerable individuals both in the UK and around the world. In 2025, funds will continue to support baby banks, food centres, and youth services, helping families and communities facing hardship.

Throughout the live show, viewers will be reminded of the importance of these donations through a series of short films showcasing Comic Relief’s work. These powerful segments will give an insight into the projects that benefit from the generosity of the British public, showing how their contributions are making a real impact.

One of the most poignant moments of the night will be a special segment from EastEnders, which will focus on the topic of mental health. In a five-minute episode, viewers will follow the ongoing story of Phil Mitchell (played by Steve McFadden), who has been battling depression and psychosis. The storyline will see Phil forming a friendship with a fellow patient at the mental health unit where he is being treated, raising awareness about mental health issues and the importance of seeking help.

Join the celebration and donate

As the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief approaches, Red Nose Day 2025 is set to be a night filled with laughter, entertainment, and generosity. Whether you're tuning in for the hilarious sketches, the heartwarming stories, or the daring celebrity challenges, the event is sure to be a highlight of the year.

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day 2025 is fast approaching, taking place on Friday, March 21st. This year, the beloved charity event is celebrating 40 years of bringing the UK together through comedy and fundraising, making it an extra special occasion. The live broadcast will kick off at 19:00 GMT on BBC One, with further programming continuing at 22:00 GMT on BBC Two. As always, the event promises to be a star-studded night filled with laughter, entertainment, and heartfelt moments, all in aid of raising funds for vital causes in the UK and across the world.

