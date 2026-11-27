Online services for Universal Credit, PIP applications and other government functions have been affected.

The DWP says regular benefit and pension payments will continue without disruption.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the nature of the incident or whether personal information has been accessed.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has taken several online services offline following a cyber incident, leaving people unable to access some benefit and pension-related functions while an investigation gets under way.

The department said the move was a precautionary measure after it identified a cyber incident affecting its systems. It is working with the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and Government Cyber Coordination Centre to establish what happened and restore services.

The disruption has affected online systems used for Universal Credit, Personal Independence Payment (PIP) applications and pension services. The government's Tell Us Once service, which allows families to notify several departments about a death through a single process, has also been unavailable.

However, the DWP has stressed that regular benefit and pension payments are not affected and will be made as scheduled.

The department has not confirmed what type of cyber incident took place, whether hackers gained access to its systems or whether any personal information was compromised. It has also not provided a timeframe for restoring the affected services.

A DWP spokesperson said the department was working with national cyber security agencies to investigate and bring services back online as quickly as possible, while minimising disruption.

Which DWP services are affected and what should claimants do?

The disruption has affected several online functions, including services linked to Universal Credit, PIP applications and pensions. The Tell Us Once service has also been unavailable.

For people who rely on these platforms to manage claims, submit information or access government services, the temporary shutdown could cause delays in completing online tasks.

The DWP has advised users to try again later if a service they need is unavailable. It has not announced a separate timetable for applications or provided a confirmed alternative online route while the systems remain offline.

The department has, however, confirmed that regular benefit and pension payments will continue as normal. This means the incident has not been reported as affecting scheduled payments to existing recipients.

People who are waiting to submit a new claim or complete an online application may need to wait until the relevant service is restored. They should check official DWP announcements for updates rather than rely on information circulating on social media.

Has personal information been compromised?

The DWP has not confirmed whether the incident involved unauthorised access to personal information or whether any data has been taken.

The investigation is being conducted with support from the NCSC and Government Cyber Coordination Centre. Their involvement reflects the need to establish the nature and extent of the incident before affected systems can be safely restored.

The department has also warned people to remain alert to scam messages during the disruption.

It said it would never send messages asking people to provide bank details or click on links. Claimants should therefore be cautious of unexpected emails, text messages or calls claiming to offer help with delayed payments, account access or benefit applications.

Cyber incidents involving government services can create opportunities for fraudsters to target people who are already concerned about accessing their money or managing claims.

For now, the DWP has not indicated that benefit payments are at risk. Its immediate priority is to investigate the incident, secure its systems and restore the affected online services.