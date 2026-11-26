THREE men have been jailed for sexually abusing a vulnerable girl in Bradford more than 20 years ago, bringing the number of offenders sentenced in the case to 13.

Mohammed Baig. 47, was sentenced to 21 years in prison at Bradford Crown Court on Monday (23) after being convicted of three counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

Mohammed Suleman, 45, was jailed for eight years for two counts of indecent assault, while Sohail Hussain, 40, received a four-and-a-half-year sentence for rape and indecent assault.

A fourth man, Khurram Iqbal, 40, was given a nine- month suspended sentence for indecent assault. The judge said his age at the time of the offences, when he was 16, was among the factors considered in sentencing.

The victim, referred to as Anna, was aged between 13 and 16 and spent time in local authority care between 2002 and 2004. Prosecutors said she was particularly vulnerable and was sexually assaulted by the men separately, with some abusing her on multiple occasions. Baig also raped her in 2009.

Prosecutor Jonathan Harley told the court that Anna was repeatedly assaulted in secluded locations around Bradford, including car parks, a quarry and a dirt track. Some offences also took place in a flat.

Baig of School Street in Bingley raped Anna in June 2009, when she was a young adult, after picking her up on Great Horton Road and taking her to the Shearlwidge area. He plied her with Jack Daniel's before attacking her, the court heard.

Judge Richard Gioserano praised Anna's strength and courage by saying Baig had compounded the harm he had inflicted on her as a child by raping her again as an adult.

In a victim impact statement read in court, Anna said she had been exploited as an isolated and vulnerable girl but was now no longer frightened to speak out.

"You took advantage of vulnerability. But you do not get to the woman she became: she said, addressing the defendants.

She added that she would replenish her inner child "with every ounce of love that was missing from her life".

Speaking to the BBC after the sentencing. Anna said it had almost 23 years for her to feel that she had been heard.

"The criminal justice process took nearly eight years. I'm grateful that 13 perpetrators have been sentenced," She said. Anna first approached the BBC in 2019 after seeing one of her abusers, Basharat Khaliq, featured in a report on Child sexual exploitation. Khaliq was later jailed for 21 years.

The Crown Prosecution Service specialist Organised Child Sexual Abuse unit prosecuted the latest four defendants following an investigation by West Yorkshire Police.

Martin McRobb, a specialist prosecutor with the unit. said the men had deliberately targeted a Child and exploited her vulnerabilities for their own sexual gratification.