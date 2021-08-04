19 men arrested in Bradford in child sexual offence case

Representational image (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

WEST Yorkshire police arrested 19 men from Bradford as part of an investigation into child sexual offences dating back to the 2000s.

They were arrested on the suspicion of rape, sexual assault and indecent assault on an alleged victim, and were released under caution after interviews, police said.

The investigation into the suspected child sexual offences between 2000 and 2005 forms part of West Yorkshire police’s commitment to deal with both current and non-recent exploitation of children, according to police.

The force has at least a dozen live investigations into alleged child sexual abuse dating back to the 2000s, The Guardian reported on Wednesday (4).

Detective chief inspector Alan Weekes of Bradford district police said, “Tackling child abuse and safeguarding children is not something that any one agency can do in isolation though, which is why we work closely with local authorities and other organisations and charities to support victims, bring offenders to justice and make our communities safer.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, whether recent or historic, to report it to the police. Please be assured that you will be listened to, taken seriously and supported by professionals with experience of dealing with this kind of offence.”

At least 120 people had been arrested over non-recent abuse in Bradford, a council review said last year, adding that 17 investigations were underway or awaiting trial.

An independent review unveiled last week said children in Bradford remained at risk of exploitation despite a “vast improvement” in the way the agencies responsible for their protection are working.

In response, Bradford Partnership, which comprises Bradford council, West Yorkshire police and the local clinical commissioning group, “apologised” and admitted that “more needs to be done”.