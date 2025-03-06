Sunak and Akshata to launch charity focused on math skills

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty last Saturday (1) revealed plans to set up a charity focused on improving the mathematics and numeracy skills among children and young people in England.

The Richmond Project, named after the North Yorkshire home and constituency Sunak represents as a backbench Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton, will be launched later this year as a registered charity.

It marks the first major joint project by the couple, both 44, since Sunak left Downing Street last year. It aims to help schoolchildren build confidence in tackling numbers.

In a post on social media, Sunak said, “Later this year, Akshata and I will launch The Richmond Project – a new charity focused on improving numeracy.

“Confidence with numbers transforms lives. It unlocks opportunity, fuels social mobility, and helps people thrive. But right now, too many struggle. More to come soon.”

Akshata Murty took to her Instagram to note that the charity signifies their shared passion around the power of education.

“Maths anxiety is real, but opportunity starts with confidence! Later this year, we’re launching The Richmond Project, a new charity focused on helping more people build confidence with numbers – because we believe numeracy unlocks opportunity,” she said.

“Right now, half of the workingage adults in the UK have low numeracy skills. That impacts everything like getting a job, managing household bills, even navigating daily life. Both of us have seen firsthand the power of education to change lives. Now, we want to help more young people and adults build the confidence with numbers, ensuring a happier life.” Murty, whose father is Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, said it was “early days” for the project, but asked her followers to “watch this space” for more details.

During her time at Downing Street, she held a regular “Lessons at 10” programme to provide children from across the UK an opportunity to see the work of the prime minister’s office.

As prime minister in 2023, Sunak launched a review into how best to ensure all pupils in England study mathematics up to the age of 18 as part of his strategy to change an “anti-maths mindset” he said was holding the country back.

The former investment banker also committed to extending Maths Hubs – partnerships of schools and colleges – to support maths teaching.