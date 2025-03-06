Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Sunak and Akshata to launch charity focused on math skills

Project aims to help children build confidence in tackling numbers

Sunak and Akshata to launch charity focused on math skills

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty last Saturday (1) revealed plans to set up a charity focused on improving the mathematics and numeracy skills among children and young people in England.

The Richmond Project, named after the North Yorkshire home and constituency Sunak represents as a backbench Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton, will be launched later this year as a registered charity.

It marks the first major joint project by the couple, both 44, since Sunak left Downing Street last year. It aims to help schoolchildren build confidence in tackling numbers.

In a post on social media, Sunak said, “Later this year, Akshata and I will launch The Richmond Project – a new charity focused on improving numeracy.

“Confidence with numbers transforms lives. It unlocks opportunity, fuels social mobility, and helps people thrive. But right now, too many struggle. More to come soon.”

Akshata Murty took to her Instagram to note that the charity signifies their shared passion around the power of education.

“Maths anxiety is real, but opportunity starts with confidence! Later this year, we’re launching The Richmond Project, a new charity focused on helping more people build confidence with numbers – because we believe numeracy unlocks opportunity,” she said.

“Right now, half of the workingage adults in the UK have low numeracy skills. That impacts everything like getting a job, managing household bills, even navigating daily life. Both of us have seen firsthand the power of education to change lives. Now, we want to help more young people and adults build the confidence with numbers, ensuring a happier life.” Murty, whose father is Infosys cofounder Narayana Murthy, said it was “early days” for the project, but asked her followers to “watch this space” for more details.

During her time at Downing Street, she held a regular “Lessons at 10” programme to provide children from across the UK an opportunity to see the work of the prime minister’s office.

As prime minister in 2023, Sunak launched a review into how best to ensure all pupils in England study mathematics up to the age of 18 as part of his strategy to change an “anti-maths mindset” he said was holding the country back.

The former investment banker also committed to extending Maths Hubs – partnerships of schools and colleges – to support maths teaching.

akshata murtythe richmond projectimproving mathematics skillssunak mathematics charityrishi sunak

Related News

Sebastian Coe backs India’s ‘strong case’ for 2036 Olympics
Sports

Sebastian Coe backs India’s ‘strong case’ for 2036 Olympics

Eastern Eye
uk-home-buyers
Business

Home buyers rush to complete purchases before stamp duty increase

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Viral song similarity sparks boycott calls & fan war

Roy Ayers
Entertainment

Jazz-Funk icon Roy Ayers passes away: Fans mourn a music legend

More For You

Wolverhampton pharmacist Sundip Gill jailed for Covid grant fraud

Gill made “false representations” and supplied “fake quotations” to support funding applications

Representative image (iStock)

Wolverhampton pharmacist Sundip Gill jailed for Covid grant fraud

Dineshwori Longjam

Sundip Gill, a registered pharmacist from Wolverhampton, has been sentenced to imprisonment after being found guilty of fraud related to Covid-19 grant applications.

According to the City of Wolverhampton Council, Gill made “false representations” and supplied “fake quotations” to support funding applications. Gill is the director of two pharmaceutical companies, Sync Chem Ltd and Collateral Ltd, and operates four pharmacy businesses in Wolverhampton—Collateral, Your Pharmacy First, Low Hill Pharmacy, and Fallings Park Pharmacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Leicester council tax rise to hit residents in April

Council leaders hope a government funding review will ease budget strain

Leicester council tax rise to hit residents in April

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER residents will see a hike in their bills from the start of April after the city council last Wednesday (19) agreed a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax, the highest possible rise.

It means band B properties in the city will pay an additional £1.44 per week for city council services, raising around £3 million in additional funding for the authority. Elected members also agreed a 2.7 per cent jump in rents for council tenants, which will raise an additional £2.63m.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak

Sunak backs prostate cancer screening

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has been named an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research, supporting its campaign for a national screening programme for men at high risk of the disease.

The announcement follows Sunak’s visit to Oxford BioDynamics last week, where he learned about the EpiSwitch PSE blood test, which can detect prostate cancer with 94 per cent accuracy. This is seen as a major improvement over the commonly used PSA test.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

CULTURE secretary Lisa Nandy has unveiled a £270 million investment backed ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund to revitalise the UK’s “crumbling” arts and culture infrastructure after the Covid pandemic.

In a lecture last Thursday (20) at Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Nandy said the new fund was needed to meet the vision of making the arts accessible to all and mentioned British Asian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 boxoffice hit Bend Like Beckham to illustrate the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS makes education commitment as it buys school site in south London

Harrison Galliven

THE John Whitgift Foundation has completed a £7.5 million sale of its Old Palace pre-school and primary school site to BAPS, which has promised to invest in the south Croydon School after it closed its doors last summer, writes .

The prep and primary school on south Croydon’s Melville Avenue closed last July after serving many years as a high-performing girls’ school.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc