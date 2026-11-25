Highlights
- AutoPay has been disabled following unauthorised access to the system managed by Times24 UK Limited.
- Potentially exposed data includes contact details, vehicle information, payment records and limited card details.
- Drop-off zones remain open, with passengers asked to use alternative payment methods.
GATWICK AIRPORT has disabled its automated drop-off payment system after a data breach may have exposed the personal information of customers, including limited payment card details.
The airport said Times24 UK Limited, the company responsible for managing its drop-off zones, had informed it of “unauthorised access” to AutoPay, a third-party system that automatically processes drop-off charges.
An investigation is underway to determine the nature and extent of the breach. Gatwick said some customer information had been affected and those identified as impacted had been informed.
Data that may have been accessed includes AutoPay login details, customer contact information, personal details, vehicle information and records relating to drop-off payments.
Information in payment records may include amounts paid, transaction status, payment references, card types, expiry dates, transaction identification numbers, drop-off locations and timings.
In some isolated cases, the card brand, the last four digits of the card number and the expiry date may also have been accessed. Information about vehicle entry and exit times could potentially have been obtained.
Gatwick said: “Our investigation is ongoing. We have identified that the incident impacts some customer information and those who have been affected have been informed.”
The airport said it had notified the relevant authorities, including the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the data protection regulator.
An ICO spokesperson confirmed that the regulator had received a report and was assessing the information provided.
AutoPay disabled as precaution
Gatwick said AutoPay had been switched off as a precaution to help protect affected accounts while the investigation continues.
“Our investigation is ongoing. We have identified that the incident impacts some customer information and those who have been affected have been informed,” an airport spokesperson said.
“As a precaution and to help protect affected accounts, the AutoPay system has been disabled.”
Passengers can continue to use the airport's drop-off zones and pay through alternative methods available on the London Gatwick website. The airport's main car parks are also operating normally, and flights have not been affected.
Drivers using the terminal drop-off zones are charged £10 for stays of up to 10 minutes.
Gatwick said it took the security of customer information seriously and apologised for the inconvenience and concern caused by the incident.
Customers urged to watch out for scams
Consumer group Which? urged Gatwick to provide clear and timely updates to customers and help them protect themselves following the breach.
Lisa Webb, legal expert at Which?, said customers who had used the payment system would understandably be concerned about the possibility of their personal information falling into the hands of criminals.
She urged those who suspect they may have been affected to monitor their bank accounts and credit reports for suspicious activity.
Customers should also be alert to unexpected phone calls, emails and messages on social media claiming to offer support or information about the breach, as scammers could seek to exploit the incident.
The breach comes amid growing concerns over cyber attacks targeting airport and transport systems. In August, hackers accessed data relating to nearly nine million passengers at Manchester Airports Group-owned Manchester, East Midlands and London Stansted airports.
Cyber attacks have also disrupted airport operations across Europe, including delays at Heathrow last year after check-in and baggage handling systems were affected.