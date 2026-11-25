Highlights

Moyin Odeniran, 22, from Loughton, Essex, won the 17th series of The Great British Bake Off.

He beat fellow finalists Tom Whittaker and Mo Mahir to claim the title.

Odeniran balanced the baking competition with his political economy degree at King's College London, graduating with a first.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson praised his performances throughout the competition.

Moyin Odeniran has been crowned the winner of the 17th series of The Great British Bake Off after beating two fellow finalists in a challenging final.

The 22-year-old from Loughton, Essex, emerged victorious over Tom Whittaker from West Yorkshire and Birmingham student Mo Mahir in Tuesday night's (November 24) episode of the Channel 4 baking competition.

Reacting to his win, Odeniran said he was struggling to believe the result.

"I don't know how that happened, I don't know how I got here. I can't believe it – I am in shock," he said.

He also described the experience as unforgettable, adding that he had made friends for life and enjoyed every moment of the competition.

A demanding final challenge

The final tested the three bakers with a series of demanding tasks, including a citrus celebration cake, crème brûlée doughnuts and a showstopping creation paying tribute to iconic British landscapes.

Reflecting on his performance, Odeniran said he had tried not to put too much pressure on himself but was determined to give his best.

"I couldn't have done anything better than I did and I had a great time doing it," he said.

Judge Paul Hollywood praised the winner's progress throughout the series, describing his final efforts as "pure magic".

Hollywood said Odeniran had initially struggled in some challenges but continued to improve as the competition progressed.

Fellow judge Nigella Lawson also congratulated him, calling him a "worthy winner" while praising the other finalists as "sensational".

Balancing Bake Off with university studies

Odeniran's journey to the title came alongside the demands of completing his university education.

While filming the series, he was studying political economy at King's College London, with his dissertation due a month after filming wrapped.

Despite the pressure of balancing both commitments, he graduated with a first-class degree.

He admitted that filming the competition left him exhausted and credited his mother, sister and close friends for supporting him throughout the experience.

The winner also reflected on how challenging the early stages of the competition had been.

"Before you get there you think you know how to bake, and by week two you question whether you know anything about baking," he said.

A memorable experience for the winner

Odeniran said he was grateful for the opportunity to learn from Hollywood and Lawson, adding that the friendships he developed during the series would last beyond the programme.

"I will never forget my time there and the friendships made which will always continue," he said.

Before the final aired, he told BBC Essex that he planned to watch the episode at a large celebration with family, friends and members of his local church.