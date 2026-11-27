Highlights

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has become the highest-grossing Indian production in 27 countries, including the UK, US and Canada.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned approximately £143 million worldwide in 22 days.

The film is reportedly preparing for releases in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia in early 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has achieved a major international box office milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Indian production of all time in 27 countries.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological epic has earned Rs 1,777 crore (approximately £143 million) worldwide in 22 days, extending its theatrical run into its fourth week.

According to the makers, the film has set records across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, including territories where Indian cinema has traditionally had a smaller theatrical presence.

The UK, US and Canada are among the markets where the film has achieved the milestone. Other countries include Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Africa, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Ghana, Ukraine, Finland and Romania.

The film's international performance has helped it reach audiences beyond the traditional overseas markets for Indian cinema, including North America, Britain and the Gulf.

Ramayana's overseas box office success

North America has emerged as one of the film's strongest international markets. Ramayana has reportedly overtaken Dhurandhar 2 to become the highest-grossing Indian film in the territory.

Its performance in Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia and Thailand, has also contributed to its expanding international reach.

However, the makers have not released individual box office figures for all 27 countries. This means the financial contribution of each market cannot be directly compared.

According to Sacnilk, the film's domestic gross collection stood at Rs 1,185 crore, while its overseas earnings reached Rs 592 crore. Together, these figures brought its worldwide gross to Rs 1,777 crore.

Domestic collections begin to slow

Despite its international success, the film has experienced a slowdown at the Indian box office.

Its domestic gross collections declined after a strong opening week, which reportedly brought in Rs 564 crore. The second week added Rs 299 crore, while the third week contributed Rs 152.85 crore.

The makers introduced discounted tickets starting at Rs 99 on day 20, helping the film collect Rs 17.50 crore that Tuesday.

However, collections fell to Rs 9.50 crore on day 21, marking the first time its daily earnings dropped into single digits.

On its fourth Thursday, the film recorded a marginal 1.6 per cent increase, earning Rs 9.65 crore nett across 15,418 shows. This took its total domestic nett collection to Rs 992.10 crore.

The Hindi version continued to lead the Indian box office, contributing Rs 6.75 crore on Friday. The Malayalam version earned Rs 1 crore, while Kannada, Tamil and Telugu added Rs 85 lakh, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 30 lakh respectively.

North American theatre count declines

Although Ramayana has established itself as a major Indian box office success in North America, its theatrical presence in the region has gradually reduced.

According to Collider, the film opened in more than 1,400 theatres across North America but lost over 300 locations in its second week.

Its theatre count was expected to fall further to 681 in the third week, less than half its opening-week presence.

The reduction in screens could affect its overseas collections during the remainder of its theatrical run.

China and Japan releases could extend global run

The film is reportedly preparing for theatrical releases in China, Japan, South Korea and Russia during the first quarter of 2027, subject to scheduling and necessary approvals.

China could offer another significant opportunity for the film, particularly given the success of Tiwari's Dangal in the country. However, a similar box office performance for Ramayana is not guaranteed.

The additional international releases could give the film another opportunity to approach the Rs 2,000 crore worldwide milestone if it does not reach the target during its initial theatrical run.

More about Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

The supporting cast includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi and Kajal Aggarwal.

The film was released in cinemas worldwide on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.