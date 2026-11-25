Highlights

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has advanced to the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category at the 99th Academy Awards.

It joins major productions including Dune: Part Three, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday.

The visual effects shortlist will be announced on December 15, with Oscar nominations due on January 21.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has taken a step closer to the Oscars after securing a place among the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category at the 99th Academy Awards.

The Indian epic joins a list of major international productions, including Dune: Part Three, The Odyssey, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday, which have advanced to the next round of voting.

According to entertainment publication Variety, which confirmed the list through multiple sources, the 20 films have progressed in the race for the visual effects award. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences does not publicly release the names of the top 20 contenders.

Ramayana joins major Hollywood productions

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is a large-scale cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic. Its place in the Oscar race follows the achievement of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which also featured among the top 20 contenders in the visual effects category for the 95th Academy Awards.

Sony Pictures has three films in the race: Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Jumanji: Open World and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

Other contenders include Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Three, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary, Steven Spielberg’s Disclosure Day and Anthony and Joe Russo’s Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney has four titles among the contenders, including Avengers: Doomsday, Jon Favreau’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Whalefall and the live-action adaptation of Moana, directed by Thomas Kail.

Skydance has three films in the race: Dune: Part Three, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Digger, starring Tom Cruise, and Craig Gillespie’s Supergirl.

Universal Pictures is represented by The Odyssey and Disclosure Day, while Amazon MGM Studios has Project Hail Mary and Kyle Balda’s The Sheep Detectives.

The other contenders include Takashi Yamazaki’s Godzilla Minus Zero, Laika’s stop-motion feature Wildwood, A24’s Backrooms, Paramount’s Heart of the Beast, Netflix’s The Mosquito Bowl and Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

When will the Oscar shortlist be announced?

The visual effects top 20 will be narrowed down as the awards process continues. Preliminary voting to determine the Oscar shortlists is scheduled to run from December 7 to 11, with the shortlists across all categories due to be announced on December 15.

The visual effects branch will then hold its bake-off presentations from January 8 to 10. Members will watch presentations from the 10 shortlisted films before deciding the final nominees.

Nominations voting is scheduled for January 11 to 15, with the nominations announcement set for January 21.

Several filmmakers behind this year’s contenders have previous Oscar success in the category. Villeneuve’s earlier Dune films won the visual effects award, while Nolan has won for Inception, Interstellar and Tenet. Spielberg’s Jurassic Park also won the award in 1994.

The 99th Academy Awards will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.