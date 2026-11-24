PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham declared that his post-Brexit reset deal had ended ‘a decade of drift and division’ by reconnecting with old friends. No post-Brexit prime minister has lasted more than three years, leaving Downing Street haunted by a surfeit of 'ghosts of Brexit past' – with David Cameron, Theresa May and Rishi Sunak ready to warn that Brexit may haunt Burnham, too. Yet the details of Burnham’s Brussels deal on food exports, carbon markets and youth mobility were overshadowed by what it might mean for Brexit future.
Burnham feels the political class have been slow to recognise the shifting public mood. Thepro-Brexit majority has long evaporated, even if there is no settled consensus on what to do next. Resurrected "Stay Out" and "Get In" campaigns are remobilising the referendum tribes– but neither will win this next argument simply by replaying their old tunes. The Remain and Leave voters of 2016 are each now under a third of the electorate. Nobody under thirty at the next general election was old enough to vote a decade ago.
Burnham says he wants to "brainstorm" the options with EU governments at a future summit– but the main choices seem pretty clear. The UK could carry on negotiating pragmatic deals like this one, though scope for deeper economic or trade ties outside the single market may be limited. Joining the single market would be the closest partnership outside the EU itself, but would mean signing up to free movement, budget payments and EU rules. Going all the way in to full membership would give the UK a vote over those rules too – but would mean a new referendum. Or the UK could cut loose from the EU orbit entirely – and try to exploit its Brexit freedoms elsewhere, as Reform and the Conservatives propose.
Burnham denies he has any “fixed destination” in mind. But the loud warnings from formerTory leaders - that Burnham is making a mistake - offer a clue as to why this Labour prime minister sees the national interest and his partisan interests aligning. The media’s muscle memory of the 2016 debate sees it still focused on how Brexit split Labour’s graduate andworking-class voters. Yet Labour voters now support a much closer relationship with the EU– including those in Leave-voting seats such as Burnham’s Makerfield constituency. What goes under the radar is that the voters of the right, not the left, are now most divided on Brexit’s future.
A recent survey by British Future showed that a third of Conservatives would rejoin the EU, but a contrasting third like Reform leader Nigel Farage, argues that the only problem with Brexit is that it has never been tried hard enough. Slightly more Conservatives support the LibDem policy of joining the single market than oppose it. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’sargument that the Brexit debate is a distraction makes sense from her partisan perspective, especially if it gives a new lease of life to a fading Farage.
Any future negotiations with the EU will be challenging. There was late friction over this latest deal, as EU governments insisted that youth mobility came with lower tuition fees for European students in Britain too. It was a tribute to the reputation of the UK’s leading universities that European capitals prioritised this issue – but a world-class sector cannot thrive without a sustainable funding model. Many UK universities are making staff cuts even when they have international students’ fees to cross-subsidise British students. The UK government had proposed a levy on international fees, expecting to raise about £400 million, but would have to put more than that amount back in to offer European students similar fee rates to British students.
There would never have been a pro-Leave majority without governments losing public confidence over the scale and pace of EU migration. Few expected non-EU immigration to surge to record levels after Brexit. There is another surprise to come, with Thursday’s (26) Office of National Statistics figures set to show net migration collapsing to its lowest level this century outside the pandemic. Lower migration enabled the government to agree a youth mobility deal – but it would need a more confident public voice to win an argument for free movement, too.
The manifesto ‘red lines’ that Burnham inherited from Sir Keir Starmer mean that this prime minister must get re-elected to pursue hopes for the UK-EU relationship. His manifesto is likely to propose a much closer relationship – but he has yet to decide fully how far and how fast he might go, towards either the single market or rejoining the EU. Is Brexit too divisive a question for our democracy to reconsider? Burnham's challenge over the next year is to shape a conversation that does more than split the country down the middle again. That means treating the public as partners, not an audience to be persuaded: inviting voters to help make up the government's mind, not just to hear its case.
British Future's recent report: https://www.britishfuture.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/Britain-and-Europe-report.Final_.pdf
YouGov on further out vs join vs closer: https://yougov.com/en-gb/articles/54925-what-do-britons-think-of-brexit-10-years-since-the-referendum