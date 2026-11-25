Highlights

Bishop made his stand-up debut in October 2000.

He spent 16 years working in pharmaceutical sales.

His television breakthrough came with Live At The Apollo in 2009.

John Bishop's entry into comedy was not conventional. In October 2000, he visited Manchester's Frog and Bucket comedy club, where he was given the choice of paying a £4 entrance fee or performing on stage. He chose the microphone, despite having little to no stand up experience.

At the time, Bishop was working as a pharmaceutical sales representative, a career he had pursued for around 16 years. He initially balanced his job with comedy before leaving sales in 2006 to focus on entertainment.

His early success included winning North West Comedian of the Year in 2001. His television breakthrough followed in 2009 with Live At The Apollo, helping establish him as one of Britain's familiar comedy faces.

His appeal grew through observational humour drawn from everyday experiences, relationships, family life and football. He later moved beyond stand-up into television and acting, building the career that had extended well beyond the comedy circuit.

His journey is also attracting renewed interest through Bradley Cooper's film Is This Thing On?, which draws inspiration from Bishop's personal experience of finding comedy during a difficult chapter in his marriage.