Nine emergency action cards give schools practical instructions for different crisis scenarios.

Schools are being asked to prepare for pupils and staff having to remain on site overnight.

Plans should cover access to drinking water, food, medication and alternative ways to contact emergency services.

Schools in England have been told to prepare for emergencies ranging from national power outages and water shortages to cyber attacks and extreme weather, under updated government guidance.

The Department for Education (DfE) has issued nine emergency action cards for the first time, giving staff practical instructions on how to respond when an incident disrupts normal school operations.

The updated guidance, published on Thursday (26), follows lessons from recent events, including wildfires, extreme heat and cyber attacks. It asks schools and other education settings to review their emergency plans and consider how long they could continue operating if essential services were disrupted.

The possible risks include loss of electricity or internet connectivity, cyber incidents, environmental hazards, infectious disease outbreaks, building failures and physical security threats.

The guidance does not mean schools are expected to close or that a nationwide blackout is imminent. Instead, it is intended to help them prepare for situations in which normal services may suddenly become unavailable.

What should schools do if an emergency leaves pupils stranded?

One of the key messages is that closing a school may not necessarily make children safer. An emergency could affect their homes and the wider community as well, meaning remaining at school may sometimes be the better option.

“Remaining at the setting may sometimes be the safer option,” the guidance says.

Head teachers are being asked to consider whether their premises could remain open for an extended period, potentially overnight. Their plans should explain how they would look after pupils and staff who cannot be collected, including those who may have to stay on site unexpectedly.

Schools should also work out how they would obtain drinking water, food and essential medical supplies if deliveries were interrupted. They are encouraged to consult the government's National Risk Register when assessing the threats most relevant to their location and operations.

The action cards cover nine types of incidents, including national power outages, water shortages, cyber attacks, loss of connectivity, extreme weather, environmental hazards, infectious disease, physical threats and building failure or collapse. They also include advice on suspicious drone activity, hoax threats and smoke from wildfires.

In the event of a national power outage, for example, schools are advised to fill containers with drinking water, use fresh food first and prepare for the possibility of wider community support if requested.

If telephone lines and online services stop working, staff should know how to contact emergency services, including 999. Schools are also advised to have paper registers available in case digital systems become inaccessible.

The DfE says the cards should form part of existing emergency planning and staff training. They should also be accessible during disruptions to electricity, internet connections and digital systems. Further cards may be introduced as new risks emerge.

Universities and other higher education providers are expected to apply the guidance in a way that reflects their own circumstances.

Why has the government issued the new guidance?

The move comes amid wider efforts to improve the UK's preparedness for disruption to essential services.

Earlier this year, the government launched its Be Ready campaign, advising households to keep enough basic supplies to manage for three days during an emergency. Its recommendations included storing drinking water and non-perishable food.

The campaign highlighted the potential impact of severe weather, cyber attacks and other incidents on services people rely on every day. The new school guidance extends that resilience planning to education settings, where staff may have responsibility for children long after normal school hours.

However, the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) questioned the need to remind schools about the importance of remaining open during emergencies.

The organisation told the BBC that schools “already strive to remain open in emergency situations and only take the decision to close where there is no alternative option”.

Tom Middlehurst of the ASCL said incidents such as this summer's intense heatwaves could develop quickly, forcing schools to make decisions and communicate them to families and staff at short notice.

He added that the safety and wellbeing of pupils and staff was always schools' number one priority, describing it as “not particularly helpful” for the government to lecture them about the importance of staying open.

Hundreds of schools were fully or partially closed during the summer's extreme heat, highlighting the practical difficulties of keeping education running during severe weather.

The new guidance puts the emphasis on preparation rather than predicting when another major disruption might occur. For schools, the challenge will be turning the action cards into workable plans that protect children, support staff and keep essential services running when normal arrangements break down.