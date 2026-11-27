Highlights

The American pop group will perform four concerts at London's O2 Arena in June 2027.

The shows will mark their first UK performances in almost five years.

The concerts are part of the venue's 20th anniversary celebrations, with tickets going on general sale on December 4.

The Backstreet Boys are returning to the UK with four concerts at London's O2 Arena in June 2027, marking their first performances in the country in almost five years.

The American pop group will perform on June 8, 9, 11 and 12 as part of their Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live In London shows.

The concerts will also form part of The O2's 20th anniversary celebrations and will be the band's only UK appearances scheduled for 2027.

The group, comprising Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, announced the London dates following their successful European residency in Düsseldorf earlier this year.

Backstreet Boys return to London after Düsseldorf residency

The band performed 10 sold-out stadium shows in Düsseldorf as part of their Into The Millennium – Homecoming: Live In Germany residency.

Speaking about their return to London, the group said: "London, we heard you, and we're so excited to bring the Into The Millennium – Homecoming to The O2. We had so much fun bringing this show to life for our residency in Dusseldorf this year, and now we get to continue celebrating Millennium and The O2's 20th anniversary with all of you."

Their upcoming London concerts will celebrate their third studio album, Millennium, released in 1999. The record featured some of their best-known songs, including I Want It That Way, and received five Grammy Award nominations.

The announcement follows the group's plans for 12 stadium shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre. They have also completed 56 sold-out performances at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The O2 celebrates 20 years with Backstreet Boys

The London concerts will be part of The O2's anniversary celebrations, marking two decades since the venue opened.

Emma Bownes, senior vice-president of programming at AEG International, said the venue was excited to welcome the group back.

"Backstreet Boys are one of the most iconic pop groups of all time, so we're incredibly excited to welcome them back to The O2 as part of our 20th birthday celebrations," she said.

The O2's marketing director, Gareth Griffiths, also welcomed the announcement, describing the group as one of the best-selling bands of all time and highlighting their lasting connection with fans.

Backstreet Boys London concert dates and ticket details

Tickets for the four London concerts will initially be available through the Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club presale, beginning at 11am on December 1.

Additional presales will take place throughout the week, ahead of the general sale, which begins at 12pm on December 4.

Fans can find ticket information through the band's official website at backstreetboys.com.

The group's last UK performances took place in London and Manchester in 2022 as part of their DNA World Tour. The tour had originally been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

A career spanning more than three decades

Formed in 1993, the Backstreet Boys rose to international fame with their self-titled debut album in 1996, followed by Backstreet's Back in 1997.

Their 1999 album Millennium became one of their biggest commercial successes, helping establish them as one of the defining pop groups of the era.

With more than 150 million records sold worldwide, the group is widely recognised as the best-selling boy band of all time. Their achievements include nine Grammy Award nominations, two American Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards.

Their four London concerts will give UK fans another opportunity to hear the group's biggest hits live as they return to the capital in 2027.