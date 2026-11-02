Ciara Mageean dies aged 34: The Portaferry runner who rewrote Sonia O'Sullivan's records

Highlights

Ciara Mageean, Ireland's European 1,500m champion and a two-time Olympian, died on Sunday 1 November, aged 34, 17 months after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer

She held Irish records over 800m, 1,000m, 1,500m and the mile, all of which once belonged to Sonia O'Sullivan

Her death came weeks after she married Thomas Moran at Belfast City Hall

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, World Athletics president Lord Coe and Athletics Ireland have led the tributes

CIARA MAGEEAN, who became Ireland's first individual European athletics champion since Sonia O'Sullivan, has died at the age of 34.

A statement on her Instagram account said she "lost her battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones" at 6.30am on Sunday. She was diagnosed with bowel cancer in May 2025, a year after she won gold in Rome, and spoke publicly about it last year.

How did Ciara Mageean die?

She died after bowel cancer, which she was diagnosed with in May 2025. She was open about her illness. In June this year, she published a memoir, My Greatest Race, about athletics, cancer and identity, and in October she married her partner, Thomas Moran, at Belfast City Hall.

What were Ciara Mageean's biggest achievements?

Mageean won the 1,500m at the 2024 European Championships in Rome, a performance that made her Ireland's second individual European athletics champion, after O'Sullivan. It also completed a full set of European medals: she had won bronze in 2016 and silver in 2022, and finished fourth in 2018.

Year Achievement 2008 Bronze in the 1,500m at the Commonwealth Youth Games in Pune, India 2016 European 1,500m bronze, and her first Olympics, in Rio, where she reached the semi-finals 2018 Fourth in the European 1,500m 2019 Bronze in the 1,500m at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow 2022 European 1,500m silver in Munich, and Commonwealth Games silver in Birmingham, running for Northern Ireland, both behind Scotland's Laura Muir; breaks O'Sullivan's 1,500m record, which had stood since 1995; first Irish athlete to win a points-scoring Diamond League event, in Brussels 2023 Fourth in the World Championships 1,500m in Budapest; lowers the Irish record to 3:55.87 2024 European champion in Rome

She still holds the Irish records over 800m, 1,000m, 1,500m and the mile. All four once belonged to O'Sullivan.

Where did Ciara Mageean come from?

Mageean grew up in Portaferry, a town of about 3,000 people at the tip of the Ards Peninsula in County Down. Her school days began with an 8.15am ferry across Strangford Lough before a bus to Assumption Grammar School in Ballynahinch.

There was no athletics tradition in the family. Her PE teacher, Helen McCambridge, spotted her talent, and she was also a keen camogie player. In her memoir, Mageean recalled that her teacher decided she either had "a little engine" or was crazy enough to want to run.

Her parents, Catherine and Christopher, were her most devoted supporters. In March 2008, a few weeks short of her 16th birthday, she won the Irish senior indoor 1,500m in Belfast, in 4:24.07, taking two seconds off the national junior record.

Her first major trip abroad came that October, to Pune in India, for the Commonwealth Youth Games. Fancied to win a medal in the 800m, she finished fifth in a race won by Caster Semenya. Two days later, she took bronze in the 1,500m.

What setbacks did Ciara Mageean overcome?

Injury was a constant. A bone spur in her ankle left her wondering whether she could make it back after her junior years, and her coach Jerry Kiernan, who died in 2021, helped her through. Kiernan was also, partly in jest, credited by Mageean with introducing her to Thomas, who trained in the same UCD group.

She reached the Rio semi-finals but ran below her best, and injury ended her hopes in Tokyo after the heats. After her best season, in 2022, came another low: fourth at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, just outside the medals.

Her third Olympics, in Paris, ended on the eve of her 1,500m heat, when she withdrew with an Achilles tendon injury. A month later she had surgery in London, 12 years after the same operation on her other Achilles tendon. Even then, she said she believed she would be racing again in time for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Who has paid tribute to Ciara Mageean?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said she "brought immense pride to Ireland" and "left a remarkable sporting legacy". World Athletics president Lord Coe spoke of "great sadness" at her passing "at such a young age". Athletics Ireland called her "a much-loved and inspirational figure who touched the lives of so many". Lochlann Walsh, president of the Olympic Federation of Ireland, called her "an extraordinary athlete and an exceptional person".

Republic of Ireland football captain Katie McCabe wrote that it was "truly heartbreaking news".

What is bowel cancer, and what are the symptoms?

Around 49,300 people are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year in the UK, according to Bowel Research UK, making it the fourth most common cancer. Most cases are in people over 50, but it can affect younger people.

The NHS lists the main symptoms as a change in your usual bowel habits, blood in your poo, bleeding from your bottom, tummy pain and unexplained weight loss. Most people with these symptoms do not have bowel cancer, but the NHS advises seeing a GP if you have them for three weeks or more. You should ask for an urgent appointment or call NHS 111 if your poo is black or dark red, or you see a lot of blood. The NHS bowel screening helpline in England is 0800 707 60 60.

How will Ciara Mageean be remembered?

In an Irish Times interview, Mageean spoke about her approach to life: "You need to smell the roses because this doesn't last forever."