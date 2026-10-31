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Mahmood expected to soften settlement plans for care workers after cabinet pressure

The home secretary is expected to keep a 10-year wait for most migrants seeking permanent settlement, but exempt social care workers already in the UK after opposition from cabinet colleagues.

Shabana Mahmood

Mahmood had been concerned about the number of people who would become eligible for settlement after a period of very high net migration under the previous government.

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Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraOct 31, 2026
Vivek Mishra

Vivek Mishra is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye covering British Asian affairs and developments in UK and South Asian politics. With 14 years of experience in digital journalism, his interests include politics, international relations, business, current affairs and sports.

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  • Mahmood to announce final settlement rules next week
  • Social care workers in the UK likely exempt from longer wait
  • Most migrants expected to face a 10-year qualifying period
  • Consultation drew 200,000 responses

HOME SECREATARY Shabana Mahmood is expected to announce her final decision on settlement rules for legal migrants next week, with social care workers already in the UK likely to be spared a longer wait, the BBC reported.

Mahmood had proposed doubling the qualifying period for indefinite leave to remain from five years to 10, with some lower-paid migrants facing 15 years.

Energy secretary criticises Shabana Mahmood’s migrant settlement plans

Most migrants are still expected to face a 10-year wait, which could be shortened for those with higher incomes or who contribute to their local communities.

Cabinet opposition

The plans have drawn opposition within government for changing the rules for migrants already in the UK. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner previously described them as “un-British”, saying they penalised people who had come to Britain in good faith.

Mahmood had been concerned about the number of people who would become eligible for settlement after a period of very high net migration under the previous government.

Shabana Mahmood reopens UK refugee scheme as government pushes ‘safe and legal’ routes

A government consultation on the reforms drew 200,000 responses. The Home Office said it would not comment until the decisions are presented to Parliament.

The Conservatives accused Mahmood of having “caved in to pressure from Angela Rayner”.

Indefinite leave to remain gives people the right to live, work and study in the UK permanently and to claim benefits if eligible.

immigrationindefinite leave to remainshabana mahmoodsocial care workers
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