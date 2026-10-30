Diwali musical celebrates the triumph of good over evil at Wembley Arena

Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical proved to be a rising crescendo of joy, jealousy, loyalty, pain, suffering, fierce battle and the ultimate triumph of Good over Evil. With inspirational music, graceful movements, stupendous acting underpinned by brilliant choreography and costume design, a plethora of stars studded the night with their grace and charm in a retelling of the epic Ramayan, winning over the audience with their passion and performance.

The show produced by Nitin Palan and Sanatan Events took place at the OVO Wembley Arena, London, on the 27th of September. Written and directed by Samir Bhamra, it was choreographed by Shruti Shah and Rohan Shah from the Bollywood Dance School, UK with music composed by Rahul Ranade.

Scenes from Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical Eastern Eye

The energy of the entire cast, starting with the main characters, rippled through the auditorium right from the onset. Their gestures and facial expressions, intricate yet explosive, kept the audience invested and absorbed throughout. The actors did a splendid job matching voice to expression with accuracy and projection. The casting was inspirational, evinced by the innocence of the storytellers Luv and Khushi (a play on Ram’s children Luv and Khush), the sweet integrity of Sita played by Bhavithra Gananathan, the noble humility of Ram, the devotional loyalty of Lakshman portrayed by Aarya Singh, the evil manipulation of Manthara enacted by Rukmini Sircar, gullible Kaikeyi performed by Charlotte Barnes, the wickedness of Shoorpanakha and the mighty physique of Raavan, the main antagonist.

Scenes from Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical Eastern Eye

Evocative dance and searing music aid the narrative by giving the show momentum right at the outset. The combination visually and emotionally pierced the hearts of the audience, like the mighty bow and arrow of Ram, played superbly by Kiran Kaanan.

The dancing added a whole new dimension to the show by accurately capturing the essence of the physical and emotional environment of every scene. Each piece was intricately put together with movements derived from a variety of dance styles including indo-contemporary, commercial and Indian semi-classical dance. Each style was brilliantly adapted to the narrative, the dancers embodying the amalgamation with technical perfection, exuberant detail and captivating energy.

Scenes from Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical Eastern Eye

The opening dance, set in the snowcapped mountainous abode of Lord Siva and Goddess Parvati, came to life when the dance ensemble walked on stage in silver shimmering attire with crystal jewellery, glistening like diamond ice. Their movements were sharp, linear, firm yet magical. The entrance of Shoorpanakha, played by Vanshika Mitter, demoness sister of Raavan, played by Robin Ravi, brought shivers down my spine, accentuated by the ensemble’s animalistic, contortions. This dance sequence, like many others, utilised elements of commercial jazz and contemporary genres to create a fierce, rebellious and fearless energy, representing an extension of the vampish character.

With the plethora of performers to choose from, the highlight of the evening’s show was the synchronicity of the dance ensemble (Nitya Chikodi, Divya Nebel, Diya Lakhani, Heer Mohan, Kavit Haria, just to name a few), enhancing the richness of the main protagonists’ and the antagonists’ artistry. Even the mighty Raavan’s thrilling dance epitomises the Demon King’s transformation from ahankara (ego) to bhakti (devotion), expressed through the ferocity of the Lord Shiva Thandava.

The music and original songs created specifically for the show uplifted the intensity of the scenes, giving it theatrical flair, acting as emotional catalyst, and complimenting the narrative. The compositions also

showcased the actors’ range of talent and proficiency in both acting and singing, with their vocal expressions and rhythm that enhance the portrayal of their characters.

Scenes from Diwali Story: The Journey of Ram – A Musical Eastern Eye

As the story progressed, the audience was enthralled, lifted, tossed and turned by the emotion-filled epic, sensation heightened by matching melancholy, joy or rage, combining the depth of Indian tradition with the more contemporary jazz with superb fluidity. Each character received special attention. Jatayu, played by Sidharth Banswal, is given aerial, sweeping movements denoting both protection and aggression in equal proportion, while Raavan is given angular, forceful and percussive action.

The show was brought to a spectacular end with the city of Ayodhya filled with lights welcoming Ram, Sita, and Lakshman, thereby symbolising the essence of Diwali. The sound of the live drums reverberated throughout the arena, vibrating through the ground. Jumps, thumkas and twirls galore, the dancers exploded across the stage like fireworks. A standing ovation greeted the whole cast as they took their final bows in a joyous celebration of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.