From 'X-Men' rivals to real-life best friends: The story of Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart

Highlights

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart shared a friendship spanning nearly five decades, from their early theatre careers to the X-Men films.

Despite playing rivals Professor X and Magneto, the actors became close friends, worked together on stage and shared several memorable public moments.

McKellen officiated Stewart's wedding to Sunny Ozell in 2013, while Stewart remained one of his closest friends.

Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart were known to millions as Professor X and Magneto in the X-Men films, but their real-life relationship was far removed from the rivalry between their characters.

The two British acting legends shared a friendship that spanned decades, bringing together theatre, cinema, humour and plenty of affection. From working alongside each other on stage to appearing together at film premieres and supporting each other through important moments in their personal lives, their bond became one of the most recognisable friendships in the entertainment industry.

Following Stewart's death at 86 on 28 October, McKellen paid an emotional tribute to his longtime friend, describing him as a man to rely on, admire and, in his case, love.

Their story is a reminder that some of the most memorable screen partnerships can lead to friendships that extend far beyond the camera.

From theatre acquaintances to X-Men best friends

McKellen and Stewart first met as young actors working with the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1970s. However, they were not close friends at the time.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Stewart admitted that he had initially felt intimidated by McKellen, whom he greatly admired as an actor. Their relationship changed when they reunited for the first X-Men film in 2000.

Playing Professor Charles Xavier and Magneto, respectively, the actors portrayed two men with opposing beliefs about the future of mutants. Away from the cameras, however, they discovered they had plenty in common.

Their adjoining trailers gave them an opportunity to spend time together during filming. Stewart recalled how they would hang out, drink tea and get to know each other. McKellen also brought food and pastries to share.

What began as conversations between co-stars soon developed into a close friendship. Their chemistry was evident during interviews and public appearances, where they frequently teased each other and displayed their affection.

McKellen warned Stewart against taking Star Trek role

One of the most amusing stories from their friendship involved McKellen advising Stewart against accepting the role that would eventually make him an international television star.

When Stewart was offered the part of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation in 1987, he sought McKellen's opinion.

Concerned that the move to Hollywood could take him away from his established British theatre career, McKellen advised him against accepting the opportunity. He worried that Stewart could spend years away from the stage.

Stewart ignored the advice and went on to play Picard for seven seasons, before returning to the character in several films and the later series Star Trek: Picard.

McKellen later admitted that his advice had been wrong, joking about how Stewart had quite rightly ignored him.

Despite the disagreement, the story became another memorable example of their friendship. McKellen would later acknowledge that Stewart's decision had benefited audiences across film, television and theatre.

A friendship that went beyond the screen

Their relationship was not limited to the X-Men franchise. McKellen and Stewart also shared the stage, appearing together in productions of Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot and Harold Pinter's No Man's Land.

Their affection for each other was equally visible away from their performances. They frequently made headlines for their playful interactions, including sharing kisses at public events and openly joking about their closeness.

In 2013, McKellen officiated Stewart's wedding to singer Sunny Ozell. It was a particularly special moment in their friendship, with Stewart later joking that he was in love with McKellen and that his wife was too.

Stewart also supported McKellen during important moments in his personal life. When McKellen publicly came out as gay in 1988, Stewart was among those who stood by him.

Following Stewart's death, McKellen reflected on the qualities that had made his friend so special. In his tribute, he remembered Stewart's Yorkshire roots, honesty and emotional openness.

He wrote that the actor wore his heart on his sleeve, making him someone to rely on, admire and love.

The two actors are also set to appear together in Avengers: Doomsday, scheduled for release in December 2026. The film is expected to mark their final on-screen appearance together, giving their decades-long partnership another moment on the big screen.