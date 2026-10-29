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Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato turn back time with a surprise Disney reunion

The interesting part of their reunion is how much of their shared history it brings back

selena gomez and demi lovato reunite after years

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite for Rare Beauty’s campaign

Getty, Instagram/selenagomez
Bharath Sathyajith
By Bharath SathyajithOct 29, 2026
Bharath Sathyajith
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  • Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reunite for Rare Beauty’s Still Making Each Other Blush campaign.
  • The pair recreate moments from Princess Protection Program and revisit their early YouTube videos.
  • Their collaboration brings back memories of a friendship that began before either star found global fame.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato revisit their Disney days in a new Rare Beauty campaign. The former child stars recreate moments from Princess Protection Program and their old YouTube videos. Their reunion brings back memories of a friendship that began long before fame. The pair have reunited for Rare Beauty’s Still Making Each Other Blush campaign, bringing back moments from their 2009 film Princess Protection Program and recreating the informal videos they made together as teenagers. The campaign has taken fans back to their Disney Channel days.

The interesting part of their reunion is how much of their shared history it brings back. Before Gomez became a global music star and actress, and Lovato established herself as a singer, the two were children who met while working on Barney & Friends.
Now, years later, they are revisiting those early memories as adults with separate careers and experiences behind them.
The campaign also promotes a limited-edition blush bundle from Gomez’s beauty brand, Rare Beauty, but it is the connection between the two stars that gives the collaboration its wider appeal.

One of the campaign’s central moments sees Gomez and Lovato recreate the poster of Princess Protection Program, bringing back the characters that fans remember from the Disney Channel film.

They revisit their early YouTube videos, looking through old photographs, playing with makeup and lip-syncing to One and the Same, their duet from the movie. For fans who followed them during those years, the references are instantly recognisable. Their lives have moved far beyond Disney, with Gomez building Rare Beauty alongside her work in music and acting, while Lovato has continued pursuing music and other creative projects.

They knew each other before the fame

Gomez and Lovato first met as children while auditioning for Barney & Friends. Both appeared in the television series before moving on to other projects and eventually becoming familiar faces on Disney Channel. Their friendship continued through Princess Protection Program, but, as they grew older, their lives and careers took different directions.

This reunion brings together two people whose connection began at a time when their futures were still taking shape.
Lovato described the campaign as a full-circle moment, recalling how being on set with Gomez reminded her of their early days making videos and playing with makeup. Their shared memories have now become part of a campaign that connects their past with the lives they have built since then.

Gomez and Lovato are bringing back memories that belong to their audience as well. For those who watched Princess Protection Program, followed their early careers or listened to One and the Same, the campaign recalls a period when Disney Channel was part of their everyday lives.

The stars may be revisiting their own childhood, but fans are also remembering theirs. Old songs, familiar scenes and references to their early videos can bring back memories of school days, favorite television programmes and the people with whom they shared them. The reunion also follows Gomez’s appearance at the opening night of Lovato’s tour in April, when she showed her support for her former co-star.

For Rare Beauty, the campaign promotes a new product. For Gomez and Lovato, it offers an opportunity to revisit a friendship that began before their careers reached their current stages. But the interesting part is what the reunion says about the passage of time. The two stars are no longer the children audiences first encountered on television, and their lives have changed. Yet they still return to the same photographs, songs and stories that once connected them.

demi lovatodisneyrare beautyreunionselena gomez
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