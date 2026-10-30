Sonam Kapoor to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood stars turn Anil Kapoor’s home into a Karwa Chauth runway

Highlights

Sonam Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput brought festive glamour to Anil Kapoor’s home for Karwa Chauth.

The gathering showcased everything from richly embroidered traditional outfits to elegant sarees and colourful salwar suits.

Bhawana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari also joined the celebrations in coordinated festive looks.

Bollywood's Karwa Chauth celebrations brought together some of the industry's best-known faces, with Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's home becoming a showcase for festive fashion.

From Sonam Kapoor's regal ensemble to Shilpa Shetty's striking pink saree, the stars embraced traditional Indian attire while adding their own touches of glamour. Mira Rajput and the cast of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives also made appearances, offering plenty of inspiration for the festive season.

Sonam Kapoor makes a regal statement

Sonam Kapoor arrived at her family home, or maayka, in a richly detailed maroon outfit featuring an elaborate gold-embroidered bodice. She paired it with a rust-orange jacket featuring statement sleeves and striking blue-and-gold borders.

The actor completed the look with bold gold earrings, stacked bangles and rings. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun and opted for understated make-up, allowing the intricate outfit to take centre stage.

Shilpa Shetty and Mira Rajput embrace traditional elegance

Shilpa Shetty stood out in a pink saree decorated with intricate gold patterns. She paired it with a green blouse featuring gold embroidery, adding a contrasting touch to her festive ensemble.

Gold jewellery, bangles and statement rings completed the look, while her mehendi added to the traditional Karwa Chauth styling.

Mira Rajput chose a more understated approach in a gold saree featuring delicate embroidery and subtle detailing along the border. She paired it with a matching blouse and added a sheer red dupatta, bringing a brighter touch to the otherwise muted colour palette.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt celebrate their first Karwa Chauth

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt made a joint appearance at the gathering, marking their first Karwa Chauth as a married couple following their wedding in July 2026.

The couple arrived hand in hand, with Aamir opting for a deep blue floral kurta paired with black harem pants. Gauri chose a traditional purple brocade sharara suit, completing her look with minimal accessories. Their appearance added a special moment to this year's celebrations as they marked the festival together for the first time after their marriage.

Gauri Khan keeps it elegant in pastel blue

Gauri Khan also attended the celebrations without her husband, Shah Rukh Khan. She opted for a pastel-blue floral suit, choosing a softer colour palette instead of the traditional festive reds and pinks.

She completed her understated ethnic look with sindoor, adding a traditional touch to her appearance. Her outfit offered another elegant take on festive dressing at the Kapoor residence.

Bhawana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari coordinate in pink

Bhawana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari brought coordinated festive fashion to the gathering, with all three opting for pink ensembles.

Bhawana wore a sequinned sharara set, while Maheep chose a pink Anarkali paired with a contrasting mustard-yellow dupatta. Neelam opted for a straight-fit suit with matching palazzo trousers and a dupatta.

The trio also posed with their husbands, bringing a familiar dose of glamour and camaraderie associated with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.