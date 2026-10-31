Lauren Bennett's final months: what the inquest heard about the 'Party Rock Anthem' singer

Highlights

An inquest in Maidstone has concluded that Lauren Bennett, the singer on LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem", died by suicide on 29 May, aged 36

The coroner heard she had suffered "substantial psychological suffering" since a mental health crisis in January, and was in the care of "special mental health services"

Her husband, Kenny Wormald, said in a statement read to the inquest that there was no sign she was going to end her life

Her father has criticised her NHS care, saying she had a severe reaction to a prescribed medication

LAUREN BENNETT, the British singer whose voice on LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem" filled dancefloors around the world, died by suicide, an inquest has found.

Assistant coroner Jyoti Gill recorded the conclusion on Friday at Kent and Medway Coroners' Court in Maidstone. Bennett died on 29 May, aged 36. The news was announced on 6 July, when her G.R.L. bandmates shared it on Instagram.

What did the Lauren Bennett inquest find?

Gill concluded that Bennett took her own life. No alcohol or illicit drugs were found in her system, the court heard.

On the morning of 29 May, Bennett told Wormald, a dancer and actor she married in 2019, that she was going for a walk. When she did not return or answer calls and messages, Wormald and her father, Richard Bennett, began searching. It was her husband who found her.

Wormald, in a statement read to the court, said the couple talked about everything and there had been no indication she was going to end her life.

What had Lauren Bennett been going through before her death?

The court heard that in January, after several days without sleep, she was admitted to hospital under a mental health section. Gill said Bennett had experienced "substantial psychological suffering" since that point.

At the time of her death she was in the care of "special mental health services" and had met them days earlier. She had reacted poorly to medication and did not think she was going to get better, the court heard.

The court was also told Bennett had previously been diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disorder that can cause anxiety, mood instability and depression.

What did Lauren Bennett's family say?

Her father said his daughter had lived an "amazing life". He has also said publicly that she had a severe reaction to a prescribed medication in the months before her death, and that he was deeply disappointed with the NHS for failing to treat her properly during her "time of greatest need". Those are his views.

Her bandmates in G.R.L. said in July that they had lost their "beloved Lauren".

Who was Lauren Bennett?

Bennett grew up in Meopham, Kent, and began her career after appearing on The X Factor. She signed a record deal at 17, her father said, and moved to the US on her own, where she joined Paradiso Girls, a group put together by Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, whose 2009 single "Patron Tequila" featured Lil Jon and Eve. She worked with CeeLo Green on "Love Gun" in 2010, and in 2011 featured on LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem", her first number one.

The song went on to top the charts in countries including the UK and the US, spending six weeks at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2016, she released the solo single "Hurricane", which she said was informed by mental health struggles she had seen her mother and a friend go through.

What happened to G.R.L., Bennett's girl group?

Antin brought Bennett into G.R.L., which formed in 2013. The group's career was cut short in September 2014 when its member Simone Battle died by suicide, aged 25, shortly after their debut single "Ugly Heart" was released. G.R.L. dedicated their single "Lighthouse" to Battle and disbanded soon after. Bennett later reformed the group with other members, and toured with them until 2020.

This article discusses suicide. Support information is at the end.