Why Priyanka Chopra is backing an Indian short film about 3 men fighting AI

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins Oscar-qualified Indian short film We Were Here as executive producer.

The film follows three retired men who stage an unusual protest against AI taking over human jobs.

We Were Here has screened at over 80 festivals and won more than 20 awards.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is throwing all her support behind an Indian short film that tackles one of the biggest concerns of the time through an unexpectedly comic premise.

The actress has joined We Were Here, written and directed by Pranav Bhasin, as the executive producer, helping bring the story of three retired men fighting back against AI to an international audience.

Chopra Jonas is one among the high-profile names backing the project, alongside actor Andrew Scott and Tony Award winning playwright and activist V.





Inside the offbeat story that got Priyanka Chopra interested

We Were Here follows three retired men in a small Indian town who fear machines are taking over human jobs. Their response is as bizarre as it is inventive. They protest by pretending to be household appliances. Things become more complicated when one of their children joins an AI company.

The project appears to have struck a chord with Chopra Jonas, whose international career spans Bollywood and Hollywood. Her involvement brings additional visibility to a story that uses humor to explore anxieties about automation, employment and the future of human work. It combines an offbeat comedy with a topic that extends far beyond its small town setting.



The film has screened at more than 80 international film festivals and won over 20 awards, including honors at South by Southwest and Palm Springs International ShortFest. Its win at Palm Springs secured its eligibility for Academy Award consideration.

The short film has also been acquired by The New Yorker for release on its YouTube channels, giving it another platform to reach global audiences.

With Chopra Jonas backing the project, an unconventional Indian story is brought to the international stage, converting the fear of being replaced by machines into a comic battle for human relevance. Her involvement places a global star behind a story rooted in an everyday concern.