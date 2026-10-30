YOGI brings London, Toronto and Tokyo together on new single 'Ride or Die'

Highlights

Grammy-winning British Asian producer YOGI has teamed up with Toronto rapper SadBoi and Japanese artist NENE for Ride or Die.

The single blends South Asian percussion, UK underground electronic sounds and contemporary rap.

The release follows YOGI's earlier single ANGREZE and comes with an accompanying music video.

Grammy-winning London producer, artist and songwriter YOGI is bringing together musical influences from three cities with his latest single, Ride or Die, featuring Toronto-based singer and rapper SadBoi and Japanese rapper NENE.

Released on Friday (October 30), the track combines South Asian percussion with bass-heavy electronic production and contemporary rap. Its accompanying music video features footage of SadBoi and NENE filmed in their respective hometowns, connecting London, Toronto and Tokyo through the collaboration.

The release follows YOGI's earlier single, ANGREZE, which explored immigrant identity, cultural duality and his British Asian background. With Ride or Die, he expands that musical direction through a collaboration that brings together three distinct creative voices.

SadBoi and NENE bring Toronto and Tokyo influences

Representing Toronto, SadBoi is known for blending rap, R&B, dancehall, drill and Brazilian funk. Raised in the city's west end in a Caribbean household, she draws inspiration from Jamaican patois and soundsystem culture.

Japanese rapper NENE and Canadian rapper SadBoi Ride or Die

Her 2024 project, DRY CRY, released through LVRN, featured collaborations and production contributions from artists including Cash Cobain, Tay Keith, Smiley, DJ SAZE and Duquesa. On Ride or Die, she brings a melodic and self-assured delivery to YOGI's production.

Japanese rapper NENE, meanwhile, is known for her solo work and as one half of the duo Yurufuwa Gang. Her music draws on hip-hop, hyperpop, UK garage and drum and bass.

Her international collaborations include The Chemical Brothers' Eve of Destruction. She has also worked with Japanese artists including Awich and Young Coco. Her performance on the new single adds another distinct voice to the collaboration.

YOGI continues exploring British Asian identity through music

Ride or Die marks another step in YOGI's effort to bring South Asian musical influences into underground electronic music. Rather than using traditional rhythms as occasional references, the producer places them at the centre of his bass-driven sound.

His career includes working with Dr Dre's in-house production team, contributing to Victoria Monét's Grammy-winning album JAGUAR II and releasing music through Skrillex's OWSLA label. He has also worked on projects connected to artists including Pusha T and Wretch 32.

After spending years producing and writing music for other artists, YOGI is now focusing on developing his own identity as a recording artist.

With ANGREZE and Ride or Die, he continues to explore the relationship between British Asian identity, underground club culture and global musical influences.