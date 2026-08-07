Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russell Crowe's new thriller centres on an aircraft that 'isn't supposed to exist'

Highlights

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russell Crowe will star in the sci-fi action thriller Bluefly.

The story follows a mission to recover a mysterious aircraft that has crashed deep in the Congo.

Predators director Nimród Antal will direct the film, with filming set to begin later this year in Australia's Gold Coast.

An aircraft that was never supposed to exist becomes the centre of a dangerous mission in Bluefly, the upcoming sci-fi action thriller starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Russell Crowe.

Directed by Nimród Antal, the film follows a grieving UN translator who is pulled into a black-ops operation after an aircraft crashes deep in the Congo. The mission soon becomes more complicated as the team discovers there may be more to the aircraft than they were told.

A mysterious aircraft sparks a dangerous mission

The film's story sees a Special Operations team travel upriver through militia-held territory to recover the downed aircraft. But as they move deeper into the Congo, the team begins to realise that the aircraft was never meant to be recovered.

The synopsis describes the mission as a descent into increasingly dangerous territory, with the closer the team gets to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were "never meant to bring it home".

The screenplay has been written by David Frigerio, William Eubank and Carlyle Eubank.

Bluefly brings Crowe and Chopra Jonas together

Bluefly will be directed by Antal, whose credits include Predators. The filmmaker described the project as a character-driven thriller built around a science-fiction premise.

The film is produced by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, and Vanessa Yao Guo.

Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights and will launch sales at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival market. Principal photography is scheduled to begin later this year on Australia's Gold Coast.

What Crowe and Chopra Jonas are working on next

Crowe, who won an Oscar for Gladiator, recently starred in Nuremberg. He is also set to appear in Netflix's Unabomber, The Weight, Billion Dollar Spy and the Highlander reboot.

Chopra Jonas recently led and produced Prime Video's The Bluff and starred alongside Idris Elba and John Cena in Heads of State. She is also set to star in S.S. Rajamouli's Varanasi, which is scheduled for release in April 2027, as well as the survival thriller Reset, opposite Orlando Bloom.